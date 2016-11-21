On Monday morning, Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro became the third-ever Sounder to be named Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year, joining Fredy Montero and Mauro Rosales on that exclusive list.

Following practice at Starfire Sports, Lodeiro explained the award’s significance.

“I feel good,” Lodeiro said through a translator in the video above. “It means I started my MLS career in good form. I’m happy to get the prize. … I didn’t expect that it would be this way (right away). I knew that I wanted to help the team and do what I could to help the team. But I was surprised and really happy to be able to be where I am.”

Lodeiro also explained how the Sounders’ locker-room culture helped him hit the ground running upon his arrival from Boca Juniors of the Argentine league.

“It was really important with my teammates and coaches,” Lodeiro said. “Without them, I would never have been able to earn this prize. This prize belongs to them just as much as it does me.”