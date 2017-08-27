Sounders midfielder Gustav Svensson received permission from the Sounders to leave early to play for Sweden in upcoming World Cup qualifying games and won't be in the lineup Sunday night against the Portland Timbers.

Gustav Svensson won’t be in the lineup Sunday night when the Sounders take on the Portland Timbers at CenturyLink Field.

Svensson approached the Sounders a while back for permission to leave early ahead of playing for Sweden in upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying games. The FIFA window for players to leave their MLS teams begins on Monday, but Svensson approached the team’s technical staff and worked directly with coach Brian Schmetzer and general manager Garth Lagerwey before being given permission to go on Saturday.

In other words, Svensson did things the correct way. That’s in stark contrast to left back Joevin Jones, who took off for Trinidad a week early without permission and only informed the Sounders about it via text message after he was already on foreign soil.

Sweden plays at Bulgaria on Aug. 31 and in Belarus on Sept. 3 and the team took travel time to those locations into account in granting Svensson permission to leave ahead of what is a critical first place battle for the Sounders against the Timbers. Other things factoring in to the decision include the fact Sweden is currently atop UEFA Group A with a 4-1-1 record, sitting level with France and three points ahead of The Netherlands with four matches left in group stage play.

Also, Sweden has a relatively new head coach in Janne Andersson and Svensson — who has six international caps — hasn’t featured with the national side since January 2016 before Andersson took over. So, Svensson reporting early could help Sweden qualify for next year’s World Cup and increase his own chances of making that roster and playing in the tournament.

As for Jones, he left hoping to play for Trinidad & Tobago in a “friendly” against Jamaica on Thursday, but did not get on the field. Trinidadian journalist Ruskin Mark, sports director at the Caribbean New Media Group, told me by phone that national team coach Dennis Lawrence was reluctant to use Jones because he had left the Sounders without permission.

“They didn’t want to get on the bad side of the Seattle team,” he told me. “There is a certain way you are supposed to go about things.”

Jones was to be allowed to leave the Sounders after Sunday’s game to play next Friday in the first of two qualifying matches for Trinidad. The Sounders have not said whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Jones if he indeed returns to the team as expected early next month.