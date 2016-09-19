“Should have been higher," interim Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. "... OK, I'm biased, but he should have been higher than 24th.”

Second-year Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was named on Monday the 24th-best player under 24 years of age in Major League Soccer by a panel of league media members and MLSSoccer.come editorial staff.

Roldan, 21, has appeared in all but one of Seattle’s league games this season and established himself as a regular in the starting lineup. He has tallied three goals and three assists this year, attracting the attention of multiple prospective national teams.

But though the player himself described the nod as a “honor,” his interim coach took issue with his placement so low in the rankings.

“Should have been higher,” Brian Schmetzer said. “Cristian does a lot of good things. It’s easy to see the goals. It’s easy to see if you’re a good set-piece taker. It’s easy to see if you get a bunch of assists. Some of the things that that kid does are a little bit more difficult to see – like covering for Ozzie (Alonso), like finding just the right little pocket of space so that we can keep possession – those things go unnoticed.

“OK, I’m biased, but he should be higher than 24th.”

The countdown continues five players at a time until the top five is unveiled on Thursday. Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who netted his 10th league goal on Saturday and leads all MLS rookies, was also named to the shortlist of candidates.

“I’m happy to make the list,” Roldan said. “I’m happy that my coach thinks that, because that’s a good thing, and I hope other people believe that. But I’m just honored to make the list. I still have a few more years to get on that list, so next year, hopefully I can get a little higher and go from there.”