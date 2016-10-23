Key storylines, broadcast information and players to watch for ahead of Sunday afternoon's regular-season finale between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field.

Sounders match day

Seattle Sounders (13-14-6) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-11-10s)

1 p.m. Sunday at CenturyLink Field

TV: ESPN. Radio: 107.7 The End, El Rey 1360 AM

Win and you’re in: Seattle can ensure an eighth consecutive playoff berth with a victory over Salt Lake, which needs only a draw to punch its own postseason ticket. Anything less, though, and the Sounders will leave the door open for Kansas City and Portland. A Seattle loss or tie coupled with wins from both Sporting (which hosts San Jose) and the Timbers (who play at Vancouver) would knock the Sounders out.

Judgment day: Every single MLS season finale will kick off simultaneously at roughly 1 p.m. PST on Sunday in what the league has branded Decision Day, so keep a close eye on the out-of-town scoreboard. If you’re watching from home, ESPN2 is airing whip-around coverage of the full slate. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei quipped earlier this week that it felt more like “Judgment Day.”

Salt Lake struggles: RSL ambles into CenturyLink without a win since August and having scored just a single goal in its last five games. The prolonged late-season slump has dropped a team once near the top of the Western Conference near the precipice of playoff non-qualification.

“That makes them a dangerous team,” interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said this week. “We’ve talked about this before: It’s a league full of parity. They’ve been good all year long. They can score goals. Teams go through slumps. When do they break out of those slumps? That you can’t predict. We don’t have crystal balls.”

Prediction: I, though can at least try. Sounders 1, Real Salt Lake 0.