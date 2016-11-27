Seattle takes a 2-1 aggregate lead into the decisive match of the series on Sunday afternoon in Commerce City.

Sounders match day

Fourth-seed Seattle Sounders vs. second-seed Colorado Rapids

MLS Western Conference finals, Leg 2

1 p.m. PST on Sunday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

TV: ESPN. Radio: KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM

Sounders led 2-1 on aggregate

Doing the math: A win or tie of any kind will send Seattle to its first-ever MLS Cup. Because of the away-goals tiebreaker, the rest of the scenarios get a bit more complicated.

If the Rapids win 1-0, they will advance thanks to the goal they netted at CenturyLink Field on Tuesday. If Colorado leads 2-1 after 90 minutes, there will be two 15-minute overtime periods plus the potential of a penalty shootout with the aggregate score tied at three.

A high-scoring, one-goal Sounders loss — 3-2, 4-3, 5-4, etc. — would also work in Seattle’s benefit due to that aforementioned away-goals tiebreaker.

“There are a lot of scores,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer noted correctly after the first leg, “that go in our favor.”

Finding the right balance: Though a 0-0 draw would be enough to advance, Seattle certainly isn’t banking on it. The Sounders learned the danger of sitting back and defending an aggregate lead in the conference semifinals against Dallas, when FCD rocked them back on their heels for much of the first half.

“The object, for us, is to keep a clean sheet and to score a goal – or two goals, or win the game,” Schmetzer said. “How that manifested itself against Dallas … we tried to come out and actually play, but (coach) Oscar (Pareja) came out with a good game plan. They pinned us back a little bit. They were hyped up. We’ve learned from that. We’ll be ready.”

History in the making: Though the Sounders have twice previously reached the Western Conference finals, never have they been this close to the club’s first MLS Cup appearance.

“We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us,” veteran midfielder Osvaldo Alonso said this week. “We have to go there and fight. It’s one game – we have to play like it’s a final. … I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. It’s time to do it.”

At full strength: Every Sounder but Clint Dempsey was healthy enough to travel and is available for selection.

Prediction: Sounders 1, Rapids 1. (Seattle advances to MLS Cup with an aggregate win of 3-2).