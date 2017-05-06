Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Toronto FC got some MLS Cup revenge on the Sounders, defeating them 1-0 at CenturyLink Field on Saturday. The loss snapped a 14-game unbeaten streak at home for the Sounders

This first defeat at home for the Sounders in 15 games wasn’t exactly the rematch of last year’s MLS Cup final some had billed it to be.

For one thing, the Sounders quickly got a shot on goal — something they failed to do throughout last December’s title match. In fact, they managed 11 shots total and actually controlled vast swaths of play in Saturday’s contest against Toronto FC, but nonetheless took a 1-0 loss when they again failed to put the ball in the net.

Actually, the Sounders did finish off one sequence in the sixth minute, when Jordan Morris headed the ball past keeper Clint Irwin at the end of a free kick. But the play was ruled offside because center back Gustav Svensson had broken in behind defenders early — despite his not touching the ball.

The Sounders went ballistic, as did the crowd of 41,468 at CenturyLink Field. But the discretionary call was made because it was felt Svensson interfered with defenders on the play, enabling Morris to spring free. For a Sounders team that’s had trouble finishing plays off this season, the disallowed goal was frustrating indeed.

And the home side grew even more frustrated in the 23rd minute when Roman Torres barelled over Reds striker Jozy Altidore in the box. Altidore was awarded the penalty kick and made no mistake, easily beating Frei to his left after the keeper guessed wrong and dove right.

Frei guessed right in the 40th minute on a blistering drive by Altidore from the top of the box. In a save reminiscent of his iconic stop off Altidore in extra time during last year’s final, Frei got his left hand on the ball at the last instant and deflected it up and over the crossbar.

The Sounders pressed for the second half equalizer against a depleted Toronto side — which had played three nights earlier and left high scoring forwards Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez back in Toronto — and they did have chances to knot the score.

Clint Dempsey had a chance from about 20 yards out in the 53rd minute but didn’t get enough on the left-footed shot as Irwin made a diving stop to his right. Then, in the 68th minute, Cristian Roldan put a ball in the box that came close to striking defender Chris Mavinga in the hand.

The crowd howled for a penalty kick, though play continued on as the Reds cleared the ball out of harm’s way.