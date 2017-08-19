The Sounders enter Sunday's home game against Minnesota riding a club-record 400-minute shutout streak and looking to extend their unbeaten stretch to nine games, which would equal the franchise mark set in 2011.

Even for a three-time defensive player of the year, what the Sounders have done lately is a tad unprecedented.

Center back Chad Marshall has watched his team hold opponents without a goal for 400 minutes and counting. It’s a stretch spanning more than four games, starting with a second-half rally from three goals down against D.C. United. Thatwas followed by a rout over San Jose, a draw at Los Angeles and victories over Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City to move into a second-place tie behind Kansas City, which won Saturday.

Not bad for a team that’s spent most of the season struggling to keep a consistent back line from one week to the next.

“I think it’s pretty neat,” Marshall said as his Sounders trained this week in preparation for a home rematch Sunday against Minnesota. “Obviously, I think it’s everyone. It’s not a back line thing. It’s a team thing. It starts up front with the forwards, making plays that are predictable for us in the back. I think we’ve done a good job.

“Obviously, Stef (Frei) has come up with some huge saves to keep it going, but it’s been fun.”

In fact, the expansion Minnesota side, beaten 4-0 at home by the Sounders two weeks ago, probably came the closest to ending the streak a couple of games back if not for some tremendous first-half stops by Frei. Instead, the Sounders, now 10-7-7, have run their unbeaten streak to eight games and can tie the club record set back in 2011 with a draw or win Sunday.

A year ago, the Sounders had to win virtually every game they played in the second half to dig themselves out of a last place hole and make the playoffs. Nowadays, they’ve given themselves far more breathing room, though a logjam atop the Western Conference leaves little room for complacency.

Entering weekend play, the Sounders, Houston, Portland and Kansas City were all tied for top spot at 37 points, though the Timbers have played two more games than everybody else. Then, you have FC Dallas in second spot at 35 points having played four fewer games than Portland and two fewer than all the other first place clubs.

Western Conference standings Through Aug. 18 T1. Seattle (10-7-7, 37 pts)

T1. Houston (10-7-7, 37 pts)

T1. Portland (10-9-7, 37 pts)

T1. Kansas City (9-5-10, 37 pts)

5. Dallas (9-5-8, 35 pts)

6. San Jose (9-10-5, 32 pts)

That’s about as tight as any conference race can get.

“It’s nice that we’re not in the same position as last year,” Marshall said, “but hopefully we can do a similar thing and be even higher in the standings come playoff time so maybe we get some important home playoff games. That should be the goal now.”

The Sounders could get even stronger defensively against Minnesota, with midfielder Osvaldo Alonso likely to make his first start since suffering a July 4 knee injury in Colorado. But Alonso noted the Minnesota side is a strong counter-attacking team — and showed it in the game two weeks ago — meaning the Sounders can’t take anything for granted.

“We know what we have to do,” Alonso said. “We’re at home, we’re in second place…We’re not relaxed because with any loss you can go down (in the standings) pretty quick. We have to forget about what happened in the eight games and take it game-by-game and keep getting three points.”

The last time the Sounders played what looked to be a home game mismatch nearly turned into a disaster. They fell behind 3-0 in the second half against D.C. United and had to rally with four late goals to secure a Major League Soccer record comeback win.

The current shutout streak has correspinded with the second half entry into that game of new right back Kelvin Leerdam, last month’s mid-season transfer from The Netherlands. Starting with that game and in four starts by Leerdam since, the Sounders have yet to have a goal scored on them.

“So I’ve heard,” Leerdam said, chuckling, when told of the timing. “But I don’t think it’s been all me.”

Nonetheless, the insertion of Leerdam has ended the revolving door of players used at the right back spot all season as injuries took their toll. It’s also balanced out what had been a left-side heavy Sounders attack by giving them speed up and down the right flank with Leerdam to balance out Joevin Jones on the left.

“I think we have a good understanding,” Marshall said of Leerdam. “He’s kind of come in and been exactly what you want as a player, asking a ton of questions about what we like to do. Sometimes, it’s tough to come in to a new environment, obviously a new country, and pick things up as quickly as he has.”