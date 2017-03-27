Coach Brian Schmetzer says his forward is day to day after hurting his ankle.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris is back early from the U.S. Men’s National Team as he tries to get his ankle ready for Friday’s game against Atlanta United.

Morris hurt the ankle a week ago Sunday and did not play for the USMNT in its win over Honduras last Friday. He did some running off to the side on Monday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, but Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer could not say yet whether he’ll be out there when Atlanta comes to town.

“He’s out here running around a little bit, just seeing our (medical) guys who are taking a look at him,” Schmetzer said. “So, it’s day to day. I’d say day to day. He came back earlier in the year (from training camp in South Carolina last month) and it was day to day so that in itself, that experience helps him. He knows what to feel for and how he feels, so we’ll just keep trying to progress him every day and then hopefully he’s ready to play on Friday.”

Morris was not made available for media interviews.

Baseball

• Washington State jumped out to an early lead and used a couple of late-inning home runs to post a 6-4 victory over Cal State North­ridge at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars improved to 14-8 overall after taking three of four games against the Matadors (12-13).

WSU received two-hit games from Danny Sinatro, James Rudkin and Blake Clanton while Clanton and J.J. Hancock each hit solo home runs.

Men’s basketball

• Washington State men’s basketball assistant coaches Silvey Dominguez and Greg Graham are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities, WSU coach Ernie Kent announced.

“I’d like to thank Greg and Silvey for all they’ve done for the Washington State basketball program the last three years,” Kent said. “I wish them both nothing but the best.”

Golf

• Seattle U’s Ross Kukula is tied for ninth and the Redhawks are sixth after the first two rounds of the Oregon Duck Invitational at Eugene Golf Club.

Kukula shot 72-69 for a 1-over 141. The Redhawks shot 14-over 582.

Washington State is tied for seventh at 15-over 583. Cougar junior Zach Anderson is tied for 17th at 2-over 144.

Host Oregon is in first at 8-under 560, 10 strokes ahead of Arizona (570).

• The Seattle U women are 14th at 37-over 325 after one round of the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in Kapalua, Hawaii. Dorsey Addicks is tied for 33rd at 5-over 77.