SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Sounders’ Jordan Morris scored the tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 2-1 Wednesday night for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.

Jozy Altidore’s goal on a 28-yard free kick in the 45th minute beat backup goalkeeper Dwayne Miller after Jamaica captain Andre Blake left early with a hand injury.

Je-Vaughn Watson tied the score when he got away from Morris for a 4-yard volley off Kemar Lawrence’s 50th-minute corner kick.

Morris, a star at nearby Stanford from 2013-15, got the breakthrough goal with a 14-yard right-footed shot after Gyasi Zardes crossed. Jermaine Taylor tried to clear with a header and the ball was knocked by Sounder Clint Dempsey with a leg back to Morris. It was the fifth international goal for the 22-year-old Morris, who tied 16-year-old Canadian Alphonso Davies for the tournament lead with three goals.

“I was nervous. It was my guy that scored on the goal, so I was trying to make up for it any way that I could,” Morris said. “Obviously. I take responsibility for that. But luckily I could put one in the back of the net.”

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games (9-0-5) under Bruce Arena, who became the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles.

U.S. captain Michael Bradley earned the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player.