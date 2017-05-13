Only two years ago, Joevin Jones and Harry Shipp seemed to be the future of the Chicago Fire, the team the Sounders will face this weekend. But roster turnover in Chicago eventually led them both to Seattle, where they have found their comfort zone.

The Chicago Fire were terrible in 2015, but they at least had youth. Shipp was a talented, goal-scoring homegrown from a nearby suburb who’d been a finalist for MLS Rookie of the Year the prior season. And Jones, a Trinidad & Tobago national team star, started 26 of 28 games for the Fire that season after being signed following a brief stint in Finland.

And then, in the blink of an eye, it was over.

”I never saw it coming,” Shipp said.

As per Jones: “I didn’t want to go. But they traded me, so I didn’t have a choice.”

It’s unusual in pro sports to see a team tear down a young starting core like the Fire did during the 2015-16 offseason. But that’s what happened as new coach Velijko Paunovic and general manager Nelson Rodriguez began cleaning house and bringing on players they felt were better suited to the style they wanted.

They didn’t view Shipp or Jones as long-term starters.

Jones was traded to the Sounders for the team’s first-round pick in last year’s draft, while Shipp was dispatched to Montreal for allocation money. Shipp was then traded to Seattle last December to rejoin former teammate Jones, making the Sounders perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of that 2015 youth movement the Fire seemed to be enjoying. Jones helped the Sounders capture the MLS Cup championship last year with stellar play down the stretch while Shipp this season has emerged in a valuable utility role.

Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said it isn’t so much a case of the Fire jettisoning both players too soon. Lagerwey said both have benefitted from further development since leaving Chicago.

“With Joevin, everybody forgets that he didn’t really settle in until Brian (Schmetzer) took over,” Lagerwey said. “Before that, he really wasn’t starting for us either.”

And with Shipp, he added: “It was a case of him going from being a good player on a not-so-good team to having to find his way on teams with maybe a little more depth.”

Neither player has many ex-teammates left on the Chicago side. But both have fond memories of their season together, breaking in to MLS on a squad with upside, if not results.

“He was one of the leaders on that team,” Jones said of Shipp, then in only his second season. “He was one of the best players so everybody watched what he did and listened to what he said.”

Shipp says Jones is a much different player than the one he remembers from two years ago.

“Obviously, he’s a lot more adjusted to the league and knowing opponents,” Shipp said. “It was just his first year there, so just getting used to the travel, getting used to playing certain guys.

“Now, I think he’s kind of settled down and figured it out. I think defensively, he’s gotten a lot better at one-on-one defending, so he’s able to push forward more confidently and not be so worried about the defensive side of it.”

As for his own game, Shipp is making his way in a utility role after a handful of starts early on.

He was devastated by the trade to Montreal from his hometown. Last season, he returned to Chicago to face the Fire early in the season and admits things were difficult and a bit emotional.

“It should be much different this time around,’’ he said.

As for Jones, he remembers the excitement of coming over to the Fire that 2015 season, hoping to begin the next chapter in his lifelong goal of someday playing for a top European team.

“There was a lot I had to get used to but I knew it was a big opportunity for me to play and get noticed,” he said. “I was young and not used to MLS, but I worked very hard and I thought I showed them what I could do. I wanted to see how it would be the next season with them.”

But that next season never came.

The interesting part is that after the Fire traded Jones and Shipp, they actually got younger – entering last season, the third-youngest team in MLS. But much of that was untested talent and the team again finished in last place. This season, the Fire signed a pack of proven veterans – German star Bastian Schweinsteiger the most prominent – and have gotten themselves to 3-3-3 entering Saturday’s game with Seattle.

And like the Fire, both Sounders players say they’ve moved on.

“I’m over it now,” Shipp said with a laugh.

Jones agrees.

“That was my team and I enjoyed it, but now the Sounders are my team and I do my best for them.’’