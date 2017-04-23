Desperate for more offense earlier on in games, the Sounders have inserted Will Bruin as striker for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Galaxy, bumping midfielder Harry Shipp to substitution role and sliding Jordan Morris back to the left wing

The Sounders have been seeking offense much earlier on in games and coach Brian Schmetzer has decided to try something different for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Galaxy. As hinted at throughout the week, he’s inserted veteran forward Will Bruin on the attack in place of midfielder Harry Shipp.

Bruin was a 50-goal scorer over six seasons with Houston before coming over in an off-season trade for allocation money. Shipp, also a winter addition from Montreal, specializes more in a possession type of game and right now, the Sounders need players to start putting the ball in the net.

Despite playing only as a late-game sub thus far, Bruin already has a pair of goals and several near misses. Schmetzer has him alone up top in the striker role while Morris slides back into the left wing spot typically occupied by Shipp.

Center back Chad Marshall is also out after nursing a sore back for much of the week. With Roman Torres also still out with a leg injury, that leaves Tony Alfaro and Gustav Svensson again manning the back line center positions. Jordy Delem also gets a start at right back with Oniel Fisher continuing to nurse an ailing hamstring.

SOUNDERS (1-2-3):

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

CB Gustav Svensson

CB Tony Alfaro

RB Jordy Delem

MF Cristin Roldan

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Nicola Lodeiro

FW Jordan Morris

FW Clint Dempsey

FW Will Bruin