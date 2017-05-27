Harry Shipp, who helped free up space to spark a free-wheeling Sounders attack last weekend, is back in a starting midfield role Saturday as they take on the Portland Timbers at CenturyLink Field

This is one of the healthier looking Sounders starting elevens we’ve seen this season, with all but Roman Torres slotting in to their customary positions. Torres is still working back from a hamstring injury and so Gustav Svensson is in his center back spot. To be honest, Svensson has looked the more comfortable of the two out there in 2017, but this promises to be the type of physical game where Torres typically excels.

Other than that, it’s the same Sounders group that looked so dominant for much of last weekend’s win over Real Salt Lake. Brad Evans is back in at the left back position, giving the Sounders that veteran presence on the back line that tends to matter in big games like these. Up front, Harry Shipp is once again in at the midfielder spot that’s been a revolving door for much of the season as the team seeks the right combo to compliment Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro.

Shipp helped free up space for that trio last weekend by controlling the ball well and being more aggressive in moving up front.

Of course, this Portland team, despite some recent struggles the past four games, is a far more formidable opponent than Salt Lake. This should be an interesting test as the Sounders look for their first victory against a winning team.

SOUNDERS (3-5-4)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

RB Brad Evans

CB Chad Marshall

CB Gustav Svensson

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Harry Shipp

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Clint Dempsey

FW Jordan Morris