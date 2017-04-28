The Sounders have played five of their first seven games on the road, including the last three, and admit their 2-2-3 record is somewhat due to fatigue.

The closest to playing at “home” that Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan has gotten the past month was returning to the Los Angeles area for a road game last Sunday.

California native Roldan hasn’t played at his team’s CenturyLink Field home since a scoreless draw March 31 against Atlanta. The Sounders have played five of their first seven games on the road, including the last three, and admit their 2-2-3 record is somewhat due to fatigue.

“There’s no place like home,’’ said Roldan, whose team plays host to the New England Revolution at 7 p.m. on Saturday. “It’s a special place for all of us. I think we play much better here, for some reason. Obviously, I think we’ve missed our fans and hopefully they’ve missed us.’’

It isn’t just the crowds of 40,000-plus that Roldan feels gives the Sounders an edge they might have lacked until last week’s 3-0 win over the L.A. Galaxy.

“You want to build on every game, and it’s hard to build on away trips,’’ Roldan said. “Because you’re back and forth every weekend.’’

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey, who began his Major League Soccer career with the Revolution in 2004, said he has never played this many road games this early in a season.

“It’s an adjustment in terms of the travel, and it’s always kind of difficult to go away from home to play,’’ Dempsey said. “But I think you take it as a positive. It helps you build character. You find out who you are as a team early on because you’re put in some tough situations. I think we’ve responded well, and we’ve been unfortunate not to get more points.”

The Sounders suffered a late equalizer in San Jose a few weeks ago and nearly scored in the final seconds of a game in Vancouver after that. But the Sounders also came away with a 2-2 draw at Montreal in mid-March after trailing 2-0 with eight minutes to go and scoring the equalizer with seconds remaining in extra time.

Given that, it’s tough to gauge whether they should be any further up in the standings than fifth in the Western Conference with nine points. Up until last Sunday’s win over the Galaxy, the Sounders had scored just one first-half goal all season and often waited until they trailed before turning up the attack.

Now, they hope last weekend’s showing ignites the attack much like in a 3-1 home-opening win over the New York Red Bulls last month. The Sounders followed up with a strong home showing in the draw versus an explosive Atlanta attack before hitting the road for what’s seemed an eternity.

Now, they’ve got the New England game and an MLS Cup rematch against Toronto FC next weekend before two more road affairs after that.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer joked after Thursday’s workout at CenturyLink Field that he’d moved practice there instead of the team’s Tukwila facility “because I didn’t want the players to forget what this felt like.’’

For the Sounders, eager to capitalize on these upcoming home affairs, they need to start remembering in a hurry.