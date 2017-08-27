The Sounders had two ties against Cascadia Cup rivals this week, and they’re disappointed not to come away with two wins in games they had opportunities to do just that.

Brian Schmetzer calls himself “a hate to lose kind of guy,” which means that for more than two months, the Sounders’ coach has experienced a sense of contentment — one that was sorely tested on Sunday night in their 1-1 tie with Portland.

After a muddled and middling start to their championship defense this season, the Sounders caught fire in mid-June and have reasserted themselves as the power of the Western Conference. Wins and draws have cascaded along their path, yet this week of Cascadia Cup competition has been admittedly empty. Frustrating. Anti-climactic. And downright unsatisfying.

No, the Sounders still haven’t tasted defeat since June 17, an unbeaten streak that reached 11 matches Sunday in the Derby-infused intensity of CenturyLink Field. But for the second straight game, the taste in their mouth was sour when it was all over, with boos thundering down upon the officials and Schmetzer looking like he had swallowed a lemon.

The score was identical to Wednesday’s at Vancouver, and so was the sense that the Sounders had let a winnable game slip away. Because that’s exactly what they did. As in any close soccer match, you could quibble about some calls, including the one against Seattle goalie Stefan Frei that resulted in a successful Portland penalty kick in stoppage time just before half, the red card assessed Nouhou in the game’s frenetic final moments, and the handball that Sounders fans felt could have been called earlier.

But the Sounders still had this one served up to win on a pair of breakaways by Jordan Morris, in the 47th and 56th minute, that he couldn’t put away. And in the final 10 minutes, when “we threw everything and the kitchen sink” at the goal, in Schmetzer’s words, they couldn’t convert.

So, Coach, are you feeling satisfaction over holding onto first place over the Portland team breathing down your neck right beneath you, or disappointment over not getting the three points that seemed there for the taking?

“Disappointment,’’ Schmetzer replied quickly and quietly. “I’m going to go back to the Vancouver match. You’re playing your two archrivals. You’ve got chances to put Portland away and you don’t do it. Disappointed. I think, again, everyone in the locker room is disappointed.”

Indeed, the mood was somber despite the continuing absence of an L. For starters, this team and especially its fans hunger to hang losses on Portland, a rivalry that Schmetzer says is immediately conveyed to Seattle newcomers the moment they witness the crowd frenzy. No explanation or exhortation is necessary.

For another, they now have two weeks to stew about it with the upcoming hiatus for international play, with nine Sounders heading off for national team duty. Schmetzer said the focus will be on figuring out how to turn those golden chances into goals — “it’s something we will train on, and train some more, and train some more until we can get it right.”

Yet that will be difficult to do with so many key players out of pocket, a circumstance that Schmetzer chooses to view as a net positive.

“I’m very proud of the fact the club has nine internationals,’’ he said. “It shows the organization is acquiring very, very good players who play at a high level. That’s very, very good for me as a coach.”

And even in the immediate frustration of letting what they felt was a highly winnable game slip away, Schmetzer could reflect upon the big-picture satisfaction of ascending to the top of the conference and keeping defeats at bay.

“Defense wins championships,” he said. “Have we been good defensively over the course of these 11 games? Yes, I think we have. I am proud of the team. Their effort cannot be questioned. We had a couple of times tonight Clint (Dempsey) had to chase all the way back into the right-hand corner. We had Niko (Nicolas Lodeiro) running everywhere, we had guys really putting it out there to help the team win.

“We talk about Cristian all the time, we talk about Will Bruin. I could go back to front. The amount of effort those guys put into each and every game is why we’ve gone 11 games unbeaten. That team will never stop playing, will never quit, and that’s the hallmark of a championship team.”

Another hallmark of one is that when they close in on a victory, they strangle it and don’t let it escape. In that department, the Sounders have had a bad week, even as their unbeaten streak rumbles on.