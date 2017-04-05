Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei likes the way his team has weathered an early season storm when it comes to being shorthanded defenders

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei has had a front-row seat to the revolving door the team’s back line has become the first month of the season.

But with Brad Evans on-the-mend and working out again with the squad, Chad Marshall recovered from the illness that knocked him from the last game, Roman Torres rested and Oniel Fisher ready to play, too, things are as good as they’ve been defensively on this team for quite some time. While some fans groaned at the missed three-point opportunity last Friday in a scoreless tie at home with Atlanta United FC, Frei and his teammates realize how strong that expansion team actually is.

And they came away pleased with their first clean sheet of the season at a time they defensively were at their most vulnerable. The Sounders are now 1-1-2 heading into Saturday’s road game against the 2-2-0 San Jose Earthquakes.

“I think that gave us some confidence even though it wasn’t the three points we were looking for,” Frei said. “We’ll take some of that confidence in the possession based game we want to play down to San Jose and create some possession. Maybe put some pressure on them with prolonged possession and sneak in a goal here or there.”

Frei agrees the Sounders appear to have weathered much of the early-season storm arising from injuries to Evans, Fisher and others. Midfielder Gustav Svensson has stepped up huge filling in at both right and center back, while a still-raw Tony Alfaro and newcomer Jordy Delem came up big against Atlanta filling in for missing regulars.

“Throughout the years that I’ve been here, one of the strengths that we’ve had — especially defensively — is our depth,” Frei said. “It’s nice to see that early on in the season because it’s going to go a long way later on. Because it’s a long a gruelling season where guys will be injured, there will be national team callups, things like that. Who knows what will happen. But we can take comfort in that guys can step in and there won’t be any dropoff in quality.”

On a personal level, Frei said the shutout provided a definite boost to this week’s practices.

“I think it’s nice because we were finally rewarded for that hard work we poured in throughut the week,” he said. “And throughout that last game against Atlanta. We put in a really solid shift. It sucks when you then give up a silly goal. So, I think we were rewarded for that hard work. And when you put in hard work, success comes easier. You’re happy to show up here (at practice) knowing you can reap rewards from it.”

Frei said he delivered a message to his teammates after the Atlanta game.

“I said to the guys after the game that if we play like we did against Atlanta — that kind of possession, that kind of pressure mounting on a defense — we’ll be fine. We’ll have a good season. The goals will come. I’m not too worried at all. We have enough quality up there.”