Looking to recapture the speed that led to an historic comeback last Wednesday, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer is starting Dutch newcomer Kelvin Leerdam at right back on Sunday night, putting Nouhou Tolo at left back and moving Joevin Jones up to the attacking midfield along with Cristian Roldan

The Sounders looked like a different team in the second half last Wednesday night and have opted to go with a similar speed-laden lineup to start Sunday’s contest against the San Jose Earthquakes at CenturyLink Field.

They’ve got Dutch newcomer Kelvin Leerdam making his first Major League Soccer start at right back after transferring over to the Sounders from The Netherlands. Nouhou Tolo gets the start at left back, which allows Joevin Jones to move up as an attacking midfielder.

Leerdam and Nouhou changed the look of last Wednesday’s game, coming on with the Sounders down 3-1 to D.C. United and leading a speed-centered assault that resulted in a dramatic 4-3 win. The Sounders looked slow and tired in the early stages of that contest and coach Brian Schmetzer had said he planned to do something about it.

Plus, Schmetzer doesn’t have Nicolas Lodeiro for this game because of the late red card he took against United. So, having Jones up there helps with the attacking speed, as will the addition of Cristian Roldan to the attacking midfield.

Jordy Delem takes Roldan’s spot in the defensive midfield along with Gustav Svensson. Brad Evans, who scored his team’s second goal last Wednesday, also moves up to a midfield role. As expected, Stefan Frei is in goal after a one-game rest to let a hip flexor strain heal.

SOUNDERS (7-7-6)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Nouhou Tolo

CB Roman Torres

CB Chad Marshall

RB Kelvin Leerdam

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Jordy Delem

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Joevin Jones

MF Brad Evans

FW Will Bruin