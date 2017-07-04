Clint Dempsey supplied two huge goals, including one of the nicest of his Sounders career, to help the visitors defeat the Colorado Rapids 3-1.

On a night some big Sounders names went down early, the biggest stepped up and delivered a needed boost.

Clint Dempsey supplied two huge goals, including one of the nicest of his Sounders career, to help the visitors defeat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 in a Major League Soccer match in Commerce City, Colo.

Dempsey set the tone in the sixth minute, slipping behind defenders and converting a Joevin Jones pass to open the scoring.

Saturday Friendly, Sounders FC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, noon, JOEtv

And then, in the 85th minute, with the Sounders clinging to a one-goal lead and the Rapids pressing for the equalizer, Dempsey ran down a ball and artfully hoisted a left-footer over leaping Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard from the top of the box. The splendid goal capped one of the best all-around efforts by Dempsey this season and helped the Sounders overcome early injuries to midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and Chad Marshall.

The Alonso injury occurred in the 12th minute when he went head over heels to the pitch and immediately clutched his left knee in pain. After writhing on the ground, he tried to limp to the sideline with Dempsey’s help.

Later, Alonso was seen being carried on a stretcher toward the locker room.

Marshall had also landed awkwardly after being sent to the turf early on and could not finish the first half.

No immediate updates on either player were provided.

Aaron Kovar and Tony Alfaro replaced Alonso and Marshall, respectively, and the Sounders continued to pour on the offense.

A defensive breakdown by the Rapids in the 30th minute allowed Will Bruin to slip in to the box uncovered, where he took a Nicolas Lodeiro pass — redirected slightly by Dempsey — and easily beat Howard for his sixth goal of the season.

The Sounders had one previous road victory this season. They had entered this contest missing Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, both on U.S. men’s national-team duty, while right back Brad Evans was serving a one-game suspension for a red card received last week in Portland.

To bolster the attack, the Sounders moved Jones up from his customary left-back spot to left wing. That paid off early on the opening goal as Jones moved the ball upfield, bought some time for Lodeiro to create space and then found Dempsey racing in behind the porous Colorado defense.

From there, Dempsey had no trouble placing a left-footed shot behind USMNT teammate Howard.

The attack-challenged Sounders have scored five goals in their last two matches. That hasn’t happened since the season’s opening month.