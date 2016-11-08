The rookie forward injured his hamstring during Sunday's Western Conference semifinal match against FC Dallas.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been replaced by Los Angeles’ Alan Gordon on the U.S. national team roster ahead of its World Cup qualifier against rival Mexico due to his strained hamstring, the federation announced Tuesday morning in a release.

Morris suffered the injury late in the first half of Seattle’s Western Conference semifinal match against Dallas on Sunday, replaced by Oniel Fisher as a halftime sub.

“It was a last-minute decision upon examination at halftime by our trainers,” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said after the match. “We just felt that he couldn’t go. Jordan felt that he couldn’t go.”

Seattle does have a significant layoff before it returns to action in the conference finals. The Sounders host Colorado exactly two weeks from today for the first game of that series.

Morris has appeared in every single Sounders league game this season, all 34 regular-season matches plus the three playoff games. Only goalkeeper Stefan Frei has racked up more minutes than the 22-year-old native of Mercer Island.

Further updates are expected later this morning at Sounders training.