The rookie's ... unrefined dance moves have become a locker room staple during Seattle's ongoing win streak.

Rookie Sounders forward Jordan Morris, whose unrefined dance moves have become a locker room staple during the team’s ongoing winning streak, said Monday that the tradition is small price to play in his team’s dramatic late-season turnaround.

Seattle (13-13-5) carries a four-match win streak into Wednesday night’s home game against Houston and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

“I wish I didn’t have to dance, but it’s just a lighter atmosphere,” Morris said at Starfire Sports upon his return from U.S. national team duty. “When you’re winning games and things are going your way, it’s just more fun to be in the locker room. It was tough at the beginning of the year. Results weren’t going our way and when that happens, training, the locker room setting, everything is a little bit more dreary. It’s been a turnaround completely. It’s a lot of fun right now.”

Four wins, four dances, one video.@romantorres05 and the #Sounders show off their moves pic.twitter.com/9h1kUvXvhL — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 5, 2016

On the influence of interim coach Brian Schmetzer: “Schmetz does a great job with that,” Morris said. “I think Sigi (Schmid) did a great job with that, too. We’re just getting the results now and I think that’s kind of the main difference to the beginning of the season.”

On the impact of Roman Torres’ return from injury: “He’s always happy, always smiling. Obviously, he started the whole dancing trend and roped me into that one. He’s a great guy to have around – obviously a great player, but he does so much more off the field.”