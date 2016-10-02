Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joevin Jones, Oniel Fisher and Damion Lowe have all been called into their respective national teams.

Seattle’s Jordan Morris has been named to the 23-player United States roster for its upcoming friendlies, the rookie forward one of five Sounders to get called in by his respective national team.

Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has been called in by the Uruguay, as has defender Joevin Jones by Trinidad and Tobago. Both outside back Oniel Fisher and on-loan defender Damion Lowe will join Jamaica for its upcoming Caribbean Cup qualifiers.

Though the Sounders do have next weekend off, this does put their international call-ups’ statuses in question for their match against Houston next Wednesday at CenturyLink Field.

The USMNT faces Cuba on Friday in Havana — the first meeting between the nations on Cuban soil since 1947 — and hosts New Zealand at RFK Stadium four days later.

Below is the U.S. roster in full: