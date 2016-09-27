The club's highest-paid and highest-profile player has been out since late August while undergoing evaluations on an irregular heartbeat.

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey, the club's highest-paid and highest-profile player, will not play again this season, general manager Garth Lagerwey confirmed on Tuesday morning at Starfire Sports.

Dempsey, 33, has been out since late August while undergoing evaluations on an irregular heartbeat.

He did return to practice two weeks ago, having undergone an unspecified procedure in the meantime. And though Lagerwey said at the time that the Sounders were “cautiously optimistic” Dempsey could play again this season, his absence from training throughout last week indicated otherwise and on Tuesday morning, the general manager made it official.

Dempsey had been cleared to train, not to play, and Lagerwey said the team is “hopeful” he can return to action in 2017.

Seattle (11-13-5), which is currently three points out of the playoff spots with five games to play, has gone 2-1-2 since Dempsey was ruled out indefinitely following the home Portland win on Aug. 21.

The news also has implications on the U.S. national team ahead of the final stage of World Cup qualifying. Lagerwey said that U.S. Soccer has been involved throughout this process and is “on the same page” regarding Dempsey’s status for the remainder of 2016.

