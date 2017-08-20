Seattle will look to stay red hot as they face last-place Minnesota United on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Follow along for live updates, photos and analysis from the match.

The Sounders haven’t lost in eight matches, and haven’t allowed a goal in 400 minutes.

Even for three-time defensive player of the year Chad Marshall, the streak has been unprecedented.

“I think it’s pretty neat,” Marshall said as his Sounders trained this week in preparation for a home rematch Sunday against Minnesota. “Obviously, I think it’s everyone. It’s not a back line thing. It’s a team thing. It starts up front with the forwards, making plays that are predictable for us in the back. I think we’ve done a good job.”

Unlike a year ago, when they had to scrap and claw just to get into the playoffs, Seattle is now in primed position for a playoff run — sitting squarely in third place, with a chance to jump higher.

Seattle will look to stay red hot as they face last-place Minnesota United on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Follow along for live updates, photos and analysis from the match and catch the game on FS1 and 97.3 FM.