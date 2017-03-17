Brian Schmetzer doesn’t want to see club taken out of game plan early after the emotions of celebrating their MLS Cup before the game.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris grew up on Mercer Island hoping to witness the team and other favorite local squads win a title.

So, when Morris takes the pitch at CenturyLink Field on Sunday in front of more than 40,000 fans, he expects the experience to have somewhat of a surreal quality. The team’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls will be its first game here since winning the Major League Soccer championship and many Sounders realize it will be a special moment.

“It’s going to be amazing,’’ Morris said Friday. “Obviously, growing up here, I love the city. So, to be on the field for that … it’s still pretty surreal to me to be a part of that first team to bring a championship back. So, it’s just an honor to play for this city and I know that it’s going to be a fun event we can’t wait to share with the fans.’’

SUNDAY N.Y. Red Bulls @ Sounders FC, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer also grew up here and wants his players to savor the moment as much as he will. But he’s also cautious about his team getting too fired up by the crowd and thrown off their game plan early.

To avoid this, the Sounders had a dinner gathering of players, wives and coaches earlier this week. They were shown a highlight package of last season, an attempt to have them get some of the celebrating out of their systems before Sunday’s kickoff.

“There is a game to play,’’ Schmetzer said. “The crowd will hopefully help lift the players. But again, it’s our job as coaches to make sure that they’re ready and hopefully we’ve done a good job of that.’’

The Red Bulls won their first two games while the Sounders needed a two-goal rally in the final minutes against Montreal to salvage a draw last weekend after losing their season opener. The Sounders trailed 2-0 in both games and Sounders forward Clint Dempsey expects Sunday’s to be just as difficult.

But he also figures the championship festivities pregame and the huge crowd should provide a boost.

“I expect there to be a lot of energy and a lot of people — 45,000-plus,’’ he said. “We’ll be looking to play with more energy and hopefully more attacking soccer and get them some goals. Get some people out of their seats.’’

Dempsey said the relationship between the Sounders and their fans has always been special and that the title strengthened that bond.

“The team did a great job last year of winning the MLS Cup — it’s what the city deserved with the support that they’ve had over the years,’’ said Dempsey, who season was ended in August by an irregular heartbeat. “It was great for the team to be able to bring them that championship. We’re looking forward to this season and trying to repeat that and hopefully I can play more of a part in it.’’

Dempsey and Morris will leave to join the U.S. Men’s National Team for a pair of World Cup qualifying matches after Sunday’s contest. Dempsey’s addition to the squad was surprising, given he’s only recently returned from his heart problems.

“Do I think that I’m able to go out there and do 90 minutes in World Cup qualifiers? I don’t know if I’m there yet,’’ he said. “I’m not at 100 percent, I would say. But I’m getting close. And with every 90 minutes I get under my belt here, I’m feeling more comfortable. Right now, I’m thinking about the (Red Bulls) game on Sunday. I’m trying not to think too far ahead.’’

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, who will join the Uruguayan national side for qualifiers, isn’t looking beyond Sunday’s contest. He says the Sounders must “tighten up’’ their play a bit more than they have thus far, but expects Sunday’s crowd to provide a lift.

“The fans have always shown us a lot of gratitude,’’ he said through an interpreter. “And so we’re really excited to be in front of them on Sunday to unveil that championship banner.’’