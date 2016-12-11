Sounders FC fans greeted the new MLS Cup champions on Sunday afternoon with songs, scarves, flags — and a sousaphone — after the team’s return flight from Toronto touched down at Boeing Field.

“Thank you, Sounders! Thank you, Sounders!”

That’s what Sounders fans sang as they greeted the new MLS Cup champions Sunday afternoon, belting out stadium songs when the team’s return flight from Toronto touched down at Boeing Field.

Players hoisted their trophy above their heads and cheered along with their supporters.

Olé, olé olé! Seattle Sounders, here we go!” the fans also sang.

The champs earned the warm welcome with an exhilarating shootout win Saturday night, weathering cold and windy conditions to beat Toronto FC on the Canadians’ home turf.

“We wanted to bring this home to our fans, and to see the support out here, it’s unbelievable,” said star rookie Jordan Morris, who grew up on Mercer Island.

The scene at Boeing Field as fans await the arrival of the Seattle Sounders. (Logan Riely / The Seattle Times)

Andrew McDougall, 8, of West Seattle, was among the crowd of several hundred fans outside King County Airport. Having fallen asleep before the game ended, he roused his mother to ask her the score as soon as his eyes opened Sunday morning.

That was at 4:27 a.m.

“It was early but it’s not a bad way to wake up when you’re son is chanting, ‘We are the champions,’ ” Sara McDougall laughed.

Chants of MVP for Stefan Frei https://t.co/n5fUbvIcz1 pic.twitter.com/WjidVO7C0i — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) December 12, 2016

Mark Terry has had to wait a lot longer to see his heroes notch a title. The 58-year-old took in his first Sounders game in 1974, when an earlier version of the team was part of the North American Soccer League. He was in high school, and the game was at Seattle Center’s Memorial Stadium. Terry went on to play soccer for Ballard High School and Seattle Pacific University.

“I fell in love with the team and the sport right away,” the Mill Creek resident said at the airport, clutching a blue and green Sounders flag his mother stitched for him 40 years ago. “Winning it all now, I just can’t believe it. It’s incredible. This is exactly what I always wanted to be a part of.”

There were plenty of flags and scarves at Boeing Field but only one sousaphone, hefted by Skylar Johnson, a member of the Sound Wave marching band, which plays at Seattle games.

And look who's waiting for them pic.twitter.com/0FdPR0xS4t — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) December 12, 2016

Johnson watched the MLS Cup at a bar in Roosevelt where there was “no room to breathe — only room to yell,” he said.

Ready to meet the team’s plane with a brassy tune, the 28-year-old beamed.

“I can’t wait to see the guys get off the plane,” he said. “This is as good as it gets.”

The game was scoreless draw through 90 minutes of regular time and 30 minutes of extra time, with the Sounders unable to muster a single shot on target.

Jose Rodriguez, who drove down to the airport from Everett, said he never let doubt creep in.

“I had faith. I knew they would win. I just didn’t know how,” said Rodriguez, 18.

Nathan Thomburg, who drove up from Puyallup, was less confident.

“I couldn’t stay still. I kept standing up and sitting down,” said Thomburg, also 18. “I was more nervous watching than I’ve ever been playing myself.”

Then came the heart-stopping penalty kicks. Roman Torres netted the winning goal as the Sounders prevailed 5-4 in the sixth round and claimed their first league title.

Impromptu celebrations erupted in Occidental Square and outside CenturyLink Field after the final whistle, as supporters poured out of Pioneer Square bars. The revelry will continue Tuesday, when the team plans to hold a march and rally in downtown Seattle.