Seattle is forced to play much of the match with 10 men, but stays with San Jose until the 84th minute when the Earthquakes scored the go-ahead goal.

Danny Hoesen scored in the 84th minute and the San Jose Earthquakes earned a 2-1 home victory over Sounders FC in the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night.

The Sounders fielded a team chock full of S2 players (eight were signed hours before kickoff), but managed to keep the Earthquakes at bay until the waning minutes.

The Sounders even played down a man, with Francisco Narbon getting a red card in the 35th minute.

San Jose’s Shea Salinas opening the scoring just six minutes in.

But the Sounders not only managed to stay strong defensively, but also pull even in the 48th minute on Aaron Kovar’s 25-yard free kick. That was enough to hold the Quakes steady for a long stretch.

San Jose’s Tommy Thompson nearly knocked in a goal in the 75th minute, but the ball hit the side netting.

Hoesen then fought through traffic in the box and scored the go-ahead goal against Tyler Miller.

The Sounders had defeated the Earthquakes twice in U.S. Open Cup play. Seattle defeated the Quakes at Kezar Stadium in the 2012 quarterfinals, then advanced in the 2014 fifth round via penalty kicks at Starfire Stadium.

Seattle was seeking its fifth U.S. Open Cup and first since 2014.

The Sounders are tied with the Chicago Fire for most U.S. Open Cup titles by an MLS club.

In 2011, the Sounders became the first club since 1968 to win three straight tournament titles.

The Sounders will next play at the Colorado Rapids on July 4 at 6 p.m.

San Jose advances to host the L.A. Galaxy on July 10.