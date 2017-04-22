Despite changes on both clubs, look for a charged atmosphere when the two perennially strong MLS clubs meet Sunday. Seattle, seeking its first road win of the season, has won only 3 of 13 matches at Los Angeles.

Players and coaches might have changed, but those ushering in this new era of Sounders versus Los Angeles Galaxy say the emotions will still be there.

The struggling teams square off Sunday at the StubHub Center for the first time without Sigi Schmid or Bruce Arena coaching either side. Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane have departed the Galaxy while Zach Scott, Erik Friberg and others have been emptied off the Sounders’ roster.

“I think Seattle and L.A. have been top-notch teams since, I guess, their existence,’’ said second-year Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, raised in the nearby L.A. suburb of Pico Rivera. “Both clubs have had a history and a great history and obviously when two big clubs like that play it means a lot and there are a lot of standards that come in to the organization itself.

Sunday Sounders @ L.A. Galaxy, 1 p.m., ESPN

“And also the play on the field,’’ he added. “Those two things are obviously the big things when it comes to bigger clubs. I believe that we’re up there in the MLS and we’re serving as competition for the rest of the big clubs.’’

Roldan said the changed faces won’t have his teammates viewing the Galaxy any differently.

“I don’t think you can,’’ he said. “I think the Galaxy has always been a top club in the MLS. Whether they have a bad start and finish hot, just kind of like us last year, they’re always in the playoffs and they always finish strong. So, we can’t take them lightly. We haven’t had the best start, but they can’t take us lightly because we’ve been in similar situations.’’

Second-year striker Jordan Morris agrees.

“It’s always a good game and a pretty good rivalry,’’ Morris said. “We got a pretty good result down there last year and maybe we can do the same.’’

The Sounders defeated the Galaxy 4-2 in their previous visit last September. It was only the third win for the Sounders in 13 matches against the Galaxy on the road.

Since the Sounders’ MLS debut in 2009, only the Galaxy has won more regular-season games. Los Angeles has 125 regular-season wins since the 2009 season, the Sounders have 124 and Real Salt Lake sits third with 114.

The Galaxy went to the finals four times during that span – losing only once – and won their most recent MLS Cup in 2014 after eliminating the favored Sounders in the Western Conference Final. The Sounders, meanwhile, knocked the Galaxy out of the playoffs in 2015 and went on to capture their first title a year later last December.

Schmid leads the MLS for all-time coaching wins with 228, while Arena sits second at 202.

“I think it’s a rivalry that should have a little bit more notoriety to it,’’ Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, the assistant who replaced the fired Schmid midway through last season, said this week. “It’s an understated rivalry, I think.’’

Schmetzer says the recent history between the squads should keep the current rivalry spiced up despite all the personnel changes.

Los Angeles sits 2-4 in what’s been termed a rebuilding year. The Sounders, coming off their title, are just 1-2-3 and winless on the road in four tries.

“They’re a very good team and they’re in a very similar situation as we are with a lot of new players coming in,’’ second year Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro said, through an interpreter. “So, they’re trying to learn how to play with each other. We’re expecting a difficult game.’’