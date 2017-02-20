The Sounders have increased seating capacity of their March 19 home opener against the New York Red Bulls by opening up ticket sales in the 300 level of CenturyLink Field.

Winning an MLS Cup championship in December is apparently having some early benefits for the Sounders this season where ticket demand is concerned.

The team announced Monday it is expanding the seating capacity for its March 19 home opener against the New York Red Bulls at CenturyLink Field. The current capacity of just under 40,000 is being upped by an undisclosed amount with tickets now available in the stadium’s 300 level.

The team’s first-ever championship banner will be unveiled at the game, while several championship-themed match-day giveaways to fans will also take place.

“We’re thrilled at the excitement surrounding our upcoming home-opener and, indeed, the entire 2017 season,” Sounders FC Chief Operating Officer Bart Wiley said in a release. “We have the best fans in MLS and the demand for additional seating shows just how dedicated this region is to supporting its Sounders. The club is looking forward to providing a special Championship experience at the opener, in conjunction with the rest of the Championship Celebration events.”

The weeks leading up to the Sunday game will also help celebrate the team’s title win.

On March 1, the Zach Scott Testimonial match will be played at Memorial Stadium.

There will be two viewing parties for the team’s initial two regular season games on the road. On March 4, a viewing party is to be held at the Atlantic Crossing on Roosevelt Way NE as the Sounders open the season in Houston. Then, on March 11, a viewing party will occur at The Westy on 35th Ave. SW as the Sounders play the Montreal Impact.

On Thursday March 16, the popular Men In Blazers soccer podcast comes to the Showbox Sodo, with several Sounders players invited to participate.