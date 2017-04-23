Clint Dempsey scores a goal and adds an assist and Seattle earns its first road win of the season with a dominant 3-0 performance against the Galaxy.

CARSON, Calif. — Clint Dempsey had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday.

Defending MLS Cup champion Seattle (2-2-3) snapped a six-game road winless streak. The Galaxy (2-5-0) has lost two straight.

Dempsey gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute after heading home Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross. Galaxy defender Ashley Cole tried to clear a cross from the Sounders’ Joevin Jones, but Cole deflected the ball back into his own goal in the 35th minute. Jordan Morris made it 3-0 in the 44th, with Dempsey assisting.

Dempsey has three goals this season

“Absolutely,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told Soundersfc.com about Dempsey being back to full form. “I mean I really hope. That chance he had in the second half, he had some half-chances, he’s played well with the national team. Yes, he is absolutely back. And we’re very pleased to have him back.”

Romain Alessandrini, who had scored a goal in three straight games for the Galaxy, missed four shots. His left-footed shot in the seventh minute was blocked, and Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei stopped his shot in the center of the goal in the 65th minute. Alessandrini also received a yellow card 41st.

Frei earned his 50th MLS win for the Sounders, becoming the first goalkeeper in club history to reach 50 career wins.

“I can’t explain what happened this afternoon,” Alessandrini told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a bad thing for everybody. For the coach, for the staff, for the players. It was, the worst game for the Galaxy.”