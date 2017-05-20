The Sounders thoroughly dominated Real Salt Lake on Saturday and came away with a much deserved victory at CenturyLink Field

For vast stretches of Saturday’s much-needed victory by the Sounders, the scene unfolding played out like so many other bad movie plots the team has experienced this season.

They dominated as thoroughly as any one team can, only to see their kicks, headers and re-direction attempts sail just wide. It wasn’t until Harry Shipp got his leg into a 42nd minute strike from the top of the box that the Sounders finally tasted a result of all that dominance and could dream of something better than what had befallen them the past few weeks.

But this 1-0 win over a struggling Real Salt Lake side, in front of 40,588 fans at CenturyLink Field, still didn’t come easy. Opposing keeper Nick Rimando, of U.S. Men’s National Team fame, stood on his head countless times to keep his side undeservedly in the match.

Rimando was positively brilliant in stopping a Gustav Svensson header off a corner kick in the 36th minute, cradling the ball but not allowing it to cross the goal line as he toppled backwards. Earlier on, he’d gotten in front of a Jordan Morris deflection attempt right at the goal mouth to keep the game scoreless.

Then, after Shipp’s goal gave the Sounders a halftime lead, Rimando came up big on a 54th minute penalty kick by USMNT teammate Clint Dempsey. Rimando guessed right by diving to his left and stopping the strike Dempsey fired in that same direction.

The one time the Sounders did get a ball by Rimando resulted from some hard work in the box by Gustav Svensson, who had a shot blocked but then was fortunate enough to have the ball rebound right back to him. Svensson looked up to the top of the box where an unguarded Shipp took his pass and sent a bullet blast low and hard that deflected into the net to Rimando’s left.

The goal provided a needed lift to a Sounders team that had played strong first halves in two road losses last week only to emerge tied. Then, they gave up quick second-half goals and seemed to come apart.

Though this game was still tight after Shipp’s goal, the Sounders never let up and limited the Salt Lake side to but a few opportunities the rest of the way. In fact, the game was one of the easier clean sheets for keeper Stefan Frei, who came up big on a left footed strike by Luis Silva in the second half but was otherwise not severely tested.