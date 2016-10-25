The Sounders lost both regular-season matchups against SKC, their opponent in a one-game playoff on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

The Sounders lost both regular-season matchups against Sporting Kansas City, their opponent in a one-game playoff on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field, the latter of which ultimately cost longtime coach Sigi Schmid his job.

But asked whether that is a cause for concern ahead of the knockout-round showdown, multiple Sounders insisted that the dynamic is hugely different this time around. Brian Schmetzer took over for Schmid in the aftermath of that 3-0 loss at Children’s Mercy Park in late July, Nicolas Lodeiro made his Seattle debut the following weekend and Roman Torres returned from his knee injury a month later.

“I think this is a different group,” Schmetzer said in the video above. “It’s definitely different from the game in July.”

Some other nuggets from Schmetzer’s media availability on Tuesday morning:

– On how the quick turnaround between games affects match preparations: “We’ve played Kansas City. At the end of the year, you kind of know most of the stuff (about your opponent). Sure, we’re going to watch for any set pieces they might throw in, or subtle shifts in tactics. But we’ve played them. It’s not a huge thing.”

– On what his team most needs to improve upon ahead of the playoffs: “In the second half of the last couple of games, we haven’t found our rhythm, and that’s what we’ll be working on.”

– On Osvaldo Alonso, who missed games in each of the past two postseasons due to injury: “Physically, he’s great.”

– On Andreas Ivanschitz, who has already been ruled out of Thursday’s game with a knee strain and was limited to jogging on Tuesday morning: “It’s a tricky injury. The timeline for him is to keep pushing, pushing, pushing. When he’s ready, he’ll play.”

Schmetzer added that he’s still considering his options on how to replace Ivanschitz in the lineup. Cristian Roldan scored and made a general nuisance of himself in that role against FC Dallas last weekend, but the interim coach said Brad Evans is also an option on the wing.