Chad Marshall and the rest of the Sounders back four have adjusted well to some shuffling around this early season. They'll face a huge test Friday against an explosive Atlanta United attack

A season of adjustments for Sounders defenders thus far will face one of its stiffer challenges yet this Friday when an explosive Atlanta United FC attack comes to town.

The expansion franchise, owned by Arthur Blank, put together a vaunted front four of Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, Yamil Asad and Hector Villaba, designed to create excitement among the new team’s fanbase. And exciting they’ve been, blowing out the Chicago Fire 4-0 and Minnesota United FC 6-1 the two previous games.

That leaves a still challenge for the Sounders’ back line, which has alredy seen a number of players shuffled around in the early going.

“They’re a good team,” Sounders center back Chad Marshall said Tuesday. “They’ve done a good job of setting themselves up to be successful this year. Their attacking six are very good and in the back. Their entire team really. So, we know they can kick and score goals. So, we need to come out with the right mentaility and be solid defensively or they can hurt you and hurt you really quickly.”

Atlanta hurt the Sounders in an exhibition game in South Carolina last month, scoring twice in the first few minutes and jumping ahead 4-0 early in the second half with the Sounders playing mostly trialists and reservists. The Sounders eventually made a game of it with their starters in but the 4-2 loss left them plenty to chew on.

The Sounders have juggled players around to deal with early injuries to Brad Evans and Oniel Fisher. Gustav Svensson filled in at right back, then moved to center back last week with Roman Torres suspended for a game.

Torres plays for Panama on Tuesday night against the U.S. Men’s National Team and his status for Friday is unclear. Fisher also has a hamstring injury and is still doing only side work at practice so it’s uncertain where Svensson will be lining up Friday.

Marshall said things haven’t been all that difficult considering the switches.

“I think it’s been good,” he said. “I was pretty surprised at how quickly Gustav and I kind of jelled. I think he, Roman and I all see the game kind of the same similarly, hold the same lines, kind of have the same speed. We kind of see the game the same way, so it’s been seamless. That’s been kind of a surprise for sure.”

Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore, who works with the defenders, is pleased with how they’ve weathered initial challenges.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “We didn’t expect Brad (Evans) to be injured for that long. But the guys who’ve showed up and played the (right back) position, for me they’ve done their job. And we have Gustav, we know he can replace such a player. Like Brad in the past, he can play multiple positions.”

Traore agrees the Atlanta side in a dangerous team, but feels the Sounders are ready.

“The main reasons we won the MLS Cup last year was because we had very good defense,” he said. “Not only the back four plus the goalkeeper, it was more like a team defending. We defend very well and that’s a good challenge for us. We look forward to playing them.”

Midfielder Harry Shipp, who played in the preseason game against Atlanta, said they’ll try to take cues from that game despite not playing their starters for much of it.

“They’re a dynamic attack,” he said. “If you give them too much space, they’re going to find little gaps and get in behind you. I think that’s the thing we noticed playing with a bunch of young guys the first time. Especially on the outside, they’re able to exploit 2 -v-1’s and really get in behind you down the outside and get crosses in.

“So, I think that’s something we’re going to look at protecting against this week.”