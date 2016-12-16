Goalkeeper Bryan Meredith rejoins Sounders FC after spending the past three seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Sounders FC selected Bryan Meredith in stage one of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft Friday, as the goalkeeper rejoins the club after spending the past three seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Meredith spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons in Seattle, making 12 MLS appearances.

Also, Sounders defender Dylan Remick was selected by the Houston Dynamo in the draft.

Meredith, 27, was originally drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft. The Monmouth graduate posted a 3-3-5 mark during the 2012 MLS season with a 1.27 goals-against average and three shutouts. He also made three appearances in U.S. Open Cup play.

Remick, 24, played for Seattle since the 2013 season, when the Brown product was selected in the second round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. Remick made 44 league appearances, including 32 starts, for the Rave Green at left back.

More seats available

Sounders FC announced the club is making additional seats available at CenturyLink Field for next season.

For the first time, a limited number of upper-bowl season tickets in sections 308, 309 and 310 are being offered as some of the most affordable seats in the entire stadium. Seats within these sections are priced at $24 per match ($456 for the season) for inaugural season-ticket members.

Caminero released

The Mariners waived right-handed pitcher Arquimedes Caminero to allow him to pursue an opportunity to play in Japan.

This move leaves the Mariners’ 40-man roster at 39.

Caminero, 29, was 2-3 with one save and a 3.56 earned-run average in 57 relief appearances with Pittsburgh and Seattle last season. With the Mariners, he was 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 18 appearances.

Women’s basketball

Jordan McPhee scored 18 points and Seattle Pacific gave Julie Heisey her 400th coaching victory by beating Concordia Irvine 76-64 on the first night of the SPU Classic at Brougham Pavilion. The win for the 14th-ranked Falcons (9-0) snapped a tie for what had been the fourth-best start in school history. Courtney Hollander added 13 points for the Falcons.

Hockey

Riley Sutter, Graham Millar, Patrick Bajkov and Devon Skoleski scored the goals and Mario Petit made 22 saves as the Everett Silvertips (23-4-5-0) defeated the Tri-City Americans 4-1 at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

• Scott Eansor and Nolan Volcan scored goals for the Seattle Thunderbirds (16-13-2-1), who dropped a 3-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars at ShoWare Center in Kent.