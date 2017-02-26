The Sounders' decision-makers have some health issues to contend with as they boarded a plane back to Seattle on Sunday and prepared the final roster cutdowns ahead of the season opener next weekend

The Sounders scrimmaged against the College of Charleston on Sunday morning before boarding a flight back to Seattle to prepare for next Saturday’s season opener in Houston.

And they carried some extra baggage with them. The team got some health answers concerning forward Clint Dempsey and goalkeeper Stefan Frei on this 11-day trip. But they also had more questions added with defender Brad Evans being unable to play the final games due to a calf problem that appears likely to sideline him next weekend.

If Evans can’t go, then Gustav Svensson, who played the full game here on Saturday, would slot in as the starting right back. Oneil Fisher would also be in that mix, but he’s under concussion protocol and needs to pass a test Monday to be cleared for action.

As well, Darrius Barnes has developed an upper leg issue and now his status is being determined. Barnes, of course, is the oft-injured former New England Revolution defender who missed most of the past two seasons due to injuries. He was in camp as a trialist and had a shot at signing with the team. All that’s on-hold for now.

The news isn’t all bad, since Henry Wingo has emerged as a capable two-way midfielder in camp, while Jordan Morris is expected to shake off his ankle problems and start in a forward trio alongside Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro. Osvaldo Alonso also finally got back on the field and went 60 minutes in his first start Saturday.

But the Sounders will be entering the season a bit banged-up. Let’s just say they were somewhat relieved to see veteran stop-gapper Svensson play a full game Saturday, knowing he can go the distance if needed.