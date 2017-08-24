The Prost Amerika soccer website and its Seattle editor Steven Agen have produced a book chronicling the Sounders' stunning ascent to their first ever championship last season. Presale of the book will begin Friday at a special soccer-themed event at The Triple Door downtown.

Prior to starting his soccer writing career with the Prost Amerika website, Steven Agen was in the “Brougham End” of CenturyLink Field with hundreds of other rabid Emerald City Supporters screaming, chanting and singing their way through each Sounders game.

He’d begun following the team during their final United Soccer League season in 2008 at age 12 and admits he got to know far more detail about them than anyone that young probably should. So, when the Sounders last December captured their inaugural MLS Cup championship in Toronto, Agen knew he’d soon be writing his very first book.

“Prost Amerika did a book when Portland won the championship the year before, so we knew that if Seattle won a title, we would absolutely have to do one ourselves,” said Agen, 21, who studies economics at the University of Washington when he isn’t writing and editing stories about soccer for Prost or talking about it on his Radio Cascadia podcast.

And now, the first book chronicling the team’s stunning rise from last place to their title victory is a reality.

On Friday, Resurgence: How Sounders FC Roared Back to Win MLS Cup, produced by Prost’s publishing arm, goes on pre-sale for $19.74 at a special soccer-themed event at The Triple Door downtown. Billed as “A Night of Soccer and Sounders with Matt ‘Stretch’ Johnson” the 8 p.m. event will be hosted by team broadcaster Johnson and feature a guest panel that includes him, general manager Garth Lagerwey, broadcaster and writer Andrew Harvey and former MLS defender Wade Webber.

For a $20 admission fee, fans, who can purchase tickets online in advance, will be invited to ask the panel about any topics — from the first-place Sounders team’s most recent 1-1 draw in Vancouver, to their most recent player acquisitions and state of the franchise and soccer in general heading into the season’s stretch run.

Agen will also be at the event, signing copies of the book he penned along with local collaborating writers including Sportspress Northwest founder Art Thiel, ex-Seattle Times soccer writer Matt Pentz, Harvey, Prost founder Steve Clare and Sounders FC writer Ari Liljenwall. The glossy, soft-cover book also features a prologue by retired Sounders great Zach Scott and an opening chapter introduction by former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, along with several high-resolution color photographs contained within its 153 pages.

The presale price symbolizes the club’s initial 1974 season. It jumps to $29.95 after Friday’s event.

Prost Amerika is devoted to U.S. and world soccer and maintains beat writers in all MLS cities. Agen said the book, which had a print run of 2,000 copies, has 27 different writing and photography contributors — many from the Prost production team, which at times made it “very difficult” to co-ordinate but “a great time” nonetheless.

“I’m really excited about the collection of soccer writers that we put together in that group,” he said.

While Agen, who grew up in Phinney Ridge, penned the most chapters, other writers pick up and carry the story of the team’s unlikely rise to the championship game at various stages throughout the book. Having himself started out as part of an ECS group among the most fervent Sounders fans, he felt the pressure to have the book do right by what the team accomplished.

“I think its tough to sum up just what something like this means to such a large community,” he said. “It’s a championship that’s been so elusive for so long that when it finally happens, I think it was a bookend for a lot of people on the first eight years of the club’s existence and it was tough to fit in everything that encapsulated that.”

But he tried. And now, for the first time since Roman Torres scored the cup-clincher in the penalty kicks round, the experience truly has been bookended.