Seattle advanced to the Round of 16. The Sounders’ goals came from Zach Mathers and Aaron Kovar.

Even though Seattle’s match against Portland Tuesday somewhat functioned as a showcase for the Sounders FC 2 players signed to short-term agreements prior to the game, both of Seattle’s goals came from athletes already on the Sounders’ roster.

After a 2-1 win over the Timbers in a fourth-round U.S. Open Cup match at Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, Seattle advanced to the Round of 16.

The Sounders’ goals came from Zach Mathers, who hasn’t played for Seattle so far in the MLS regular season, and Aaron Kovar, who has just played 36 minutes for the Sounders this year.

After Portland’s Andre Lewis was called for a handball in the box, Mathers scored for Seattle on a penalty kick in the 55th minute, which was ultimately the game-winner.

Seattle began its attack quickly with a goal from Kovar, a Seattle native, in the third minute to give the Sounders an early lead.

Portland’s Augustine Williams got the equalizer in the 38th minute to tie the game 1-1, but the Timbers did not score again.

Eleven of the teams’ combined 22 starters were S2 or Timbers 2 players who were signed to short-term agreements, which are contracts that last up to four days and allow athletes to play in nonleague games.

The Sounders were without Clint Dempsey, who was suspended from the tournament in 2015 for two years or six matches, whichever is longer, after ripping up a referee’s notebook. Jordan Morris was recently away on U.S. national team duty and did not play Tuesday, even though he is back in Seattle.

Defenders Joevin Jones and Roman Torres were also not available for the game as they are playing in World Cup qualifiers for their respective countries, Jones with Trinidad and Tobago and Torres with Panama.

These absences helped clear the way for less experienced players, such as Kovar, Mathers and the members of the S2 team, to gain time on the field. Of the nine S2 players who Seattle signed to short-term agreements, six started against the Timbers.

Portland signed 11 T2 players to short-term agreements, and all 11, including Williams who scored Portland’s lone goal, were on the Timbers’ 18-man roster on Tuesday. Like Seattle, none of the Timbers’ starters on Tuesday were starters at the team’s most recent MLS match.

The Sounders recently defeated the Timbers 1-0 at CenturyLink Field on May 27, and Seattle and Portland have two more regular-season matchups left on this year’s schedule.

Seattle’s Round of 16 match will take place on June 28, while the Sounders’ regular season will resume Saturday when they face New York City FC.