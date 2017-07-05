The Sounders for now say that Osvaldo Alonso has a sprained left knee, but further tests in Seattle on Wednesday were looking to see whether more extensive damage to ligaments and his meniscus may have occured

Osvaldo Alonso flew home with the Sounders from Colorado and his injured left knee underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination and other tests on Wednesday to determine the extent of the damage done in Tuesday’s win over the Rapids.

The midfielder’s injury is being termed a knee sprain for now, but that’s how teams typically describe potentially more serious problems before they know the extent of any internal tearing of ligaments or meniscus. Alonso toppled over a Rapids player in a heap and was writhing in agony on the field for several moments during the game.

He later tried to limp off the field but then, after sitting on the sidelines for several more minutes, had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Chad Marshall also left the game early on with a foot injury, but initial word is that it is far less serious and something akin to a mild sprain.

The Sounders were fouled early and often by the Rapids, who drew a combined five yellow cards to none for the Sounders. But there also appeared to be some yellow and red cards that were not called by referee Hilario Greajea.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer was not pleased after the game about some of the liberties taken with his players that went unpunished.

“I can’t complain when a ref misses and offside or the ball goes out, that’s just part of the game, they make mistakes,” Schmetzer said. “The thing that gets me fired up though is the safety of my players. We need to make sure that the players’ safety is always a priority.I felt like there were some challenges that weren’t dealt with.”

At one point, moments after he’d received a yellow card, Colorado defender Mike da Fonte elbowed Sounders striker Will Bruin to the ground along the left sideline while making no attempt at playing the ball. But play continued on and no additional warning — which would have resulted in a red card for da Fonte — was given.

“There were a lot of elbows being thrown in this game,” Bruin said afterwards. “I thought there was going to be a red card at some point, but I’m glad there wasn’t either way.”

The Sounders have some time to recover prior to their next regular season affair on July 19 at home against D.C. United. They play a “friendly” on Saturday at CenturyLink Field agains German side Eintracht Frankfurt, though the Sounders typically won’t deploy too many regulars for very long in such matches.

For now, the Sounders are also working to add some attackers for the upcoming transfer window. Paraguyan midfielder Derlis Gonzalez remains firmly on their radar, though the Dynamo Kiev star — only 24 years old — is but one of several targets the team is pursuing.