General manager Garth Lagerwey expects to add at least one attacker before the July transfer window in search of a cohesive group.

Juggling the weapons within the Sounders’ attack has proved difficult thus far and is about to get even more so.

Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey confirmed Tuesday he definitely expects to import at least one more attacker the next week or so as the July transfer window approaches. Lagerwey, who also plans to add a defender, wouldn’t specify who the additions are but they almost certainly won’t comprise any more “No. 9’’-type strikes, which the squad already believes it has in Jordan Morris and Will Bruin.

Instead, expect more of a supporting-cast member flanked out wide as the team looks to improve its overall attacking depth and cohesion. That’s been a challenge to date, as the Sounders work to find combinations that can take the seasons of Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro to a higher level.

WEDNESDAY U.S. Open Cup, Sounders @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

“It’s one of the big challenges of an MLS season in general, adding players midseason,’’ Lagerwey said Tuesday, as his team wrapped up training in Tukwila ahead of Wednesday’s second-round U.S. Open Cup match in San Jose against the Earthquakes. “What we’re hoping to do is add competition for spots for our team, which hopefully raises our level of training and our level of consistency.

“We believe we have good talent on the team,’’ Lagerwey added. “And we’re just augmenting that. And hopefully giving the coaching staff then, some options on how to deploy ourselves tactically so that we’re not forced into one choice of players or one group of players that we have to play only one way.’’

That’s been the team’s party line for a while now. And it’s also been the recent practice, with veteran forward Bruin starting the last two games up top and Morris flanked out wide.

Bruin and his five goals represent more than twice the number Morris has at two and came in about half the playing time. Thing is, the team values the speed element Morris brings to the pitch and feels that alone is enough of a distraction for defenders to warrant keeping him out there whether he scores or not.

So, the latest solution has been flanking Morris out in a role he’s less familiar with. And that flies contrary to the team’s long-term view of Morris, which is as a striker who just needs more playing time up top to work on his finishing.

In the meantime, Morris and Dempsey in the midfield have yet to find the same cohesiveness they did last year when one was playing higher up than the other. Not surprisingly, Lodeiro as well has appeared out of sync with his fellow attackers at times compared to in 2016 when he so dominantly lifted the team to its first championship.

Another issue with Dempsey and even Bruin is their ability to be as effective over an entire 90 minutes as they are for lesser amounts of time. The team’s concern that Dempsey had looked a bit depleted in two prior games in New York and against Orlando City FC is why the Sounders kept him out of the first half in the 2-2 draw Sunday in Portland.

Dempsey indeed looked far fresher in the latter stages of the Timbers game, scoring the equalizer on a snap-header in the final minutes of stoppage time. Afterward, Dempsey himself admitted he likely had an energy advantage over players out there far longer in the 90-degree heat.

“Yeah, my legs were fresh,’’ he said. “In that sense, I hadn’t hit the minutes like everybody else had.’’

Don’t look for Dempsey subbing in late to become a regular thing. But the expected upcoming player additions could result in Dempsey coming out of games a tad earlier if he isn’t firing at full throttle like he was the other night.

Same with Bruin, who has put on an MVP-caliber performance coming off the bench. But his ability to maintain the same performance intensity as a starter over 90 minutes — at least this season — is a test the veteran is still being put through.

Hence all the talk from Lagerwey about giving coach Brian Schmetzer more options. At this point, with the team 5-7-6 and closer to the bottom of the Western Conference standings than the top, nothing is sacred and winning games will start taking on a greater priority with the lineups.

Schmetzer told reporters Monday that some early injuries, a possible “hangover’’ from the MLS Cup win and other issues related to a short offseason played a part in an “up and down’’ season to date.

But the message to players now, he added, is consistent and firm.

“No more excuses,’’ he said. “We’ve got to get our act together.’’

Sunday’s draw snapped a streak of seven straight matches in which the Sounders failed to score more than one goal. But it took 94 minutes to get there, meaning the search for more offensive cohesion remains.

And with extra bodies coming, the players within that ever-changing attack rotation will have even less time to find something that clicks.