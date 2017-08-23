Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Sounders face the Vancouver Whitecaps, trying to go their 10th straight match without a loss.
The Sounders haven’t lost in their last nine matches, dating back more than two months to a June 17 loss at New York City FC. It was just last game that they snapped a more than 400-minute streak without allowing a goal. Needless to say, they’re on a roll. And it has shot them into the top spot of the Western Conference standings as they try to repeat last season’s MLS Cup title.
Up next: The beginning of Cascadia Week. Seattle travels to Vancouver for a 7 p.m. match against the Whitecaps, who sit six points back of the first-place Sounders. After, the Sounders host the Portland Timbers on Sunday at 6:30.
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: JOEtv
Radio: 97.3 FM (English) / 1360 AM (Spanish)
Need to know:
- In multi-match week, Sounders sit several regulars vs. Whitecaps
- Joevin Jones leaves Sounders without authorization to play for Trinidad and Tobago
- Last match: Clint Dempsey’s stoppage-time goal lifts Sounders over Minnesota
