Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Sounders face the Vancouver Whitecaps, trying to go their 10th straight match without a loss.

The Sounders haven’t lost in their last nine matches, dating back more than two months to a June 17 loss at New York City FC. It was just last game that they snapped a more than 400-minute streak without allowing a goal. Needless to say, they’re on a roll. And it has shot them into the top spot of the Western Conference standings as they try to repeat last season’s MLS Cup title.

Up next: The beginning of Cascadia Week. Seattle travels to Vancouver for a 7 p.m. match against the Whitecaps, who sit six points back of the first-place Sounders. After, the Sounders host the Portland Timbers on Sunday at 6:30.

Your @SoundersFC Starting XI, presented by @Delta: Frei Leerdam

Marshall

Alfaro

Nouhou Roldan

Svensson

Morris

Lodeiro

Rodriguez Bruin — Sounders Matchday (@LIVESounders) August 24, 2017

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: JOEtv

Radio: 97.3 FM (English) / 1360 AM (Spanish)

Need to know: