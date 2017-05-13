Nemanja Nikolic scored two goals and the Chicago Fire beat the Seattle Sounders 4-1 in a Major League Soccer match Saturday night. Clint Dempsey had a spectacular goal for the Sounders, who are 2-4-4.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – Nemanja Nikolic scored two goals and the Chicago Fire beat the Seattle Sounders 4-1 in a Major League Soccer match Saturday night.

The Sounders (2-4-4) have one victory in their last seven matches and are 1-3-3 during that span.

Clint Dempsey provided the main highlight for the Sounders, blasting a left-footed shot into the top-right corner in the 28th minute, three minutes after Nikolic connected on a penalty kick to open the scoring.

The Fire (4-3-3) had a second chance on that penalty kick after a controversial encroachment call on the Sounders nullified a save by goalkeeper Stefan Frei on a shot by David Accam.

Accam scored the winning goal in the 60th minute and Luis Solignac increased Chicago’s lead to 3-1 in the 73rd minute.

Nikolic, who has eight goals this season, closed out scoring in the 76th minute.

Fire standout Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany said, “Every player had a good feeling, had good movement and found the free player. I hope we can carry this at home and on the road.”

The loss will have a carryover effect for the Sounders, as defender Joevin Jones — a former Chicago player — was ejected because he was issued yellow cards in the 87th and 89th minutes for unsporting behavior. Jones will receive an automatic one-match suspension.