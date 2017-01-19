Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Sounders have released their full 2017 MLS preseason schedule, which opens next Tuesday at Starfire Sports at Tukwila and is headlined by road trips to Tucson, Ariz., and Charleston, S.C.

The team spends just five practice days locally before heading southwest for the Desert Friendlies next weekend. Seattle begins preseason play against rival Portland on Feb. 4 at the Kino Sports Complex, taking on San Jose in the same facility three days later.

The Sounders will also play three matches while in Charleston: Against the host Battery on Feb. 18, versus Atlanta United on the 22nd and the Columbus Crew on the 25th.

Seattle’s regular-season campaign kicks off March 4 at the Houston Dynamo.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2017 PRESEASON PRESENTED BY ADIDAS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
January 24-28
Training at Starfire Sports
January 29-February 8
Tucson Training Camp / Desert Friendlies
February 9-11
Players off
February 12-15
Training Camp at Starfire Sports
February 16-26
Charleston Training Camp / Carolina Challenge Cup
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2017 PRESEASON PRESENTED BY ADIDAS MATCH SCHEDULE
DATE
TIME (PT)
OPPONENT
LOCATION
COMPETITION
February 4
5:30 p.m.
Portland Timbers
Kino Sports Complex
Desert Friendly
February 7
9:30 a.m.
San Jose Earthquakes
Kino Sports Complex
Scrimmage
February 18
4:00 p.m.
Charleston Battery
MUSC Health Stadium
Carolina Challenge Cup
February 22
4:30 p.m.
Atlanta United
MUSC Health Stadium
Carolina Challenge Cup
February 25
1:30 p.m.
Columbus Crew SC
MUSC Health Stadium
Carolina Challenge Cup

