The Sounders have released their full 2017 MLS preseason schedule, which opens next Tuesday at Starfire Sports at Tukwila and is headlined by road trips to Tucson, Ariz., and Charleston, S.C.
The team spends just five practice days locally before heading southwest for the Desert Friendlies next weekend. Seattle begins preseason play against rival Portland on Feb. 4 at the Kino Sports Complex, taking on San Jose in the same facility three days later.
The Sounders will also play three matches while in Charleston: Against the host Battery on Feb. 18, versus Atlanta United on the 22nd and the Columbus Crew on the 25th.
Seattle’s regular-season campaign kicks off March 4 at the Houston Dynamo.
|
January 24-28
|
Training at Starfire Sports
|
January 29-February 8
|
Tucson Training Camp / Desert Friendlies
|
February 9-11
|
Players off
|
February 12-15
|
Training Camp at Starfire Sports
|
February 16-26
|
Charleston Training Camp / Carolina Challenge Cup
|
DATE
|
TIME (PT)
|
OPPONENT
|
LOCATION
|
COMPETITION
|
February 4
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Portland Timbers
|
Kino Sports Complex
|
Desert Friendly
|
February 7
|
9:30 a.m.
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
Kino Sports Complex
|
Scrimmage
|
February 18
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Charleston Battery
|
MUSC Health Stadium
|
Carolina Challenge Cup
|
February 22
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Atlanta United
|
MUSC Health Stadium
|
Carolina Challenge Cup
|
February 25
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Columbus Crew SC
|
MUSC Health Stadium
|
Carolina Challenge Cup
