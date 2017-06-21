With the Sounders playing three games in eight days, they've again engaged in some squad rotation with Joevin Jones and Brad Evans in a substitution role for Wednesday night's game while Cristian Roldan and Nouhou Tolo start as defenders

The Sounders are in the midst of playing three games in eight days and we’re seeing some squad rotation heading into Wednesday night’s match against Orlando City FC with left back Joevin Jones and right back Brad Evans on the bench to start things off.

That means Cristian Roldan moves into the right back position while Nouhou Tolo makes his first start of the year at left back.

Normally, we’d see Gustav Svensson spelling some of the missing defenders, but he’s actually moved up in to Roldan’s normal defensive midfielder spot. Of course, that’s the spot Svensson was supposed to mostly be playing this season until a rash of injuries pressed him in to a defender role in almost every game he’s appeared in.

The good news is, both center backs — Roman Torres and Chad Marshall (appearing in his 400th game — are in there to start. Evans and Jones are both listed as substitutes so you’d imagine they aren’t hurt and have just been given a bit of a rest.

As expected, Will Bruin is up top at striker while Jordan Morris flanks out as an attacking midfielder. It’s the first time all season the pair has started a game together.