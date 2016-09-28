The Sounders’ narrow, 1-0 win over the last-place Chicago Fire on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Field was about pointing to the standings.

“It was an ugly game,” admitted Chad Marshall, the lone goal-scorer on an appropriately no-frills corner-kick header midway through the first half.

This was the type of match that encourages you to avert your eyes toward the big picture, muttering about ends and means. It didn’t make for a great watch but was unique in at least one way.

sunday Sounders FC @ Vancouver, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1

This was the first time all season the Sounders have been able to gesture toward the league table as justification for anything. With the win, they now occupy a playoff spot for the first time all year.

They were 10 points out of the sixth-and-final postseason berth in late-July, when Brian Schmetzer took over for Sigi Schmid. They are 6-1-3 since the coaching change. Perhaps more impressive, they’re 3-1-2 since Clint Dempsey was ruled out with an irregular heartbeat.

In some ways, that’s testament to just how slow the Sounders started – losing the first three matches of the year – and for just how long they struggled through a midseason slump that saw the team drop eight of 11 matches at one point.

Seattle (12-13-5) has also benefited from an unusually weak grouping of fringe playoff hopefuls – looking at you, Portland’s 0-9-6 road record – but still, the speed of its midseason turnaround has been remarkable.

“From the day that I took over, they’ve given me everything,” Schmetzer said.

“I think they really, truly believe that they have ownership of the team, and I think that was one of the bigger pieces that has allowed them to believe that they can win in L.A., that they can come back on two days’ rest and get a performance, that they can go to Orlando and win, that they can overcome the loss of arguably our best player.

“That’s a strong group in there.”

Chicago did not put up much of a fight. It is in last place in the league by five points, averaging less than one per game. It has just one win and two ties in 15 road matches this year.

Once Marshall finished off Andreas Ivanschitz’s corner-kick cross in the 24th minute with a powerful header – his fourth goal of the season – Chicago offered only fleeting bits of resistance.

Still, Schmetzer didn’t leave much to chance with his lineup choices. In this league, nothing can be taken for granted, not even a home match against an out-of-contention cellar-dweller.

Despite Wednesday’s match being the middle portion of three matches in eight days, the interim Sounders coach ran out the same lineup as the one that upset the Galaxy 4-2 in L.A. last Sunday. Seattle heads to Vancouver on Sunday with heavy legs and one man short, with Nicolas Lodeiro picking up a one-game yellow-card suspension due to a second-half foul.

“I really didn’t have a ton of options because we were still hoping that Brad (Evans) could come back,” Schmetzer said.

Erik Friberg, who entered as a second-half substitute, is still nursing a sprained ankle. Joevin Jones, who started at left back, is playing with a broken toe. But Schmetzer was also wary of messing with the chemistry.

“The team’s been on a good roll,” Schmetzer said. “I might be a little more frugal in keeping the same lineup when it’s going well. I like to keep the same rhythm. I’m also one not to perhaps put as much stock into playing on two days’ rest.

“Having said that, were they as sharp as they could have been? No. But I think that’s to be as expected. … But they somehow found a way to win, and that’s what you like about teams that can make it to the playoffs and do some good things in the playoffs.”