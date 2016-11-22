Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris provide goals in 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids with the second leg Sunday in Colorado.

There is something insatiable in the way Nicolas Lodeiro plays soccer.

That’s what immediately struck Sounders sporting director Chris Henderson when he first caught a glimpse of him on a scouting trip. That’s one of the foremost traits that so inflamed general manager Garth Lagerwey’s desire to complete his midseason signing even when the process dragged on.

Lodeiro is almost ravenous when his team is behind, sometimes even when the score is tied – as was Tuesday night’s Western Conference final match against Colorado near the hour mark.

His relentlessness is contagious, teammates say. Rookie forward Jordan Morris refers to Lodeiro as their “heartbeat.” There has been a hunger about them, too, ever since the Uruguayan arrived in late July.

Lodeiro provided yet another example of this mentality – and yet again delivered on the biggest of stages – when he both won and scored the penalty kick that decided Seattle’s 2-1 win over the Rapids in Leg 1 of the series in front of 42,774 on a rainy Tuesday at CenturyLink Field.

Both coaches could, with a straight face, say they like their chances ahead of Sunday’s second-and-final leg on Sunday in Commerce City. A win or a draw will take the Sounders through to their first-ever MLS Cup final. Colorado is essentially banking on a 1-0 win – far from improbable, given that the Rapids boast the league’s best defense and are undefeated at home this season.

“We’re very comfortable in the position we are in,” Colorado coach Pablo Mastroeni said.

Countered Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer: “Since we’ve taken over, there’s only one game where we haven’t scored a goal. Only one. … 2-1 to them (on Sunday goes to) overtime. There’s a lot of scores — 0-0, 1-1, 2-2 — a lot of scores go in our favor as well.”

Less debatable is Lodeiro’s standing as one of the immediate success stories in the history of MLS. The league’s newly crowned Newcomer of the Year has now scored four goals in four career MLS playoff games. He is already the Sounders’ all-time leading postseason scorer, believe it or not. And his influence goes beyond black-and-white production.

“He’s unbelievable,” Morris said. “For me, what’s so amazing about him is that he can pick you out, no matter where you are. I just make the runs and he picks me out. He’s come up clutch with big games in the playoffs. He does it all – works hard defensively, going forward. He’s the heartbeat of the team.”

Morris provided the near-immediate answer to Colorado’s 13th-minute goal that opened the scoring.

Conceding early was something of a worst-case scenario for Seattle. The Rapids are built to protect a lead, building a defensive shell around it.

Cristian Roldan cracked that shell less than six minutes later with a marauding run through the midfield. The second-year UW product burst past burgundy-shirted Rapids before firing off a shot that bounced off the left post.

Morris, who entered the evening questionable with the hamstring injury he picked up in the conference semifinals, reacted quickly to pounce on the rebound.

The Sounders knew they probably needed another to give themselves a reasonable shot in Colorado. Still the clock ticked upward. They grew desperate, pouring numbers forward.

Lodeiro was everywhere – intercepting opposing passes while picking out teammates all over the field.

Henderson tells the story of the scouting trip when he was officially sold on the idea of Lodeiro as the club’s next Designated Player. Boca Juniors, Lodeiro’s team at the time in Argentina, was down a goal at home, and the Uruguayan playmaker almost single-handedly willed his team back into the game.

That’s a phenomenon Sounders fans have already gotten accustomed to since Lodeiro signed. He bends games to his will.

He won the decisive penalty kick in the 61st minute, tripping over Marc Burch’s foolishly extended leg. Lodeiro took it, too, blasting it past Zac MacMath in net.

His goal doesn’t necessarily book a ticket to Seattle’s first MLS Cup, as outlined above, but it was another of the defining moments Lodeiro is piling up.

“Obviously a very good one,” Schmetzer said. “He’s a tremendous player. Sparked us when he first arrived and gave belief in the group. Certainly there was some help there. I think the underlying tone of belief was always there. We just needed that spark to kick us off, and I think he gets a lot of credit for that along with Roman (Torres). But we had guys like (Chad) Marshall, Ozzie (Alonso), (Cristian) Roldan, Nelson (Valdez) who’s come on here. But his importance is obvious losing Dempsey. We need guys to step forward and score goals so I think in that regard it has been very valuable to us.”