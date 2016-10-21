If it were up to Scott, though, the pre-match ceremony would be fairly low-key -- or nonexistent: “I’ve asked to take a back seat on everything.”

The Sounders will honor longtime defender Zach Scott prior to the final regular-season game of his lengthy professional career on Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.

If it were up to Scott, though, the celebration would be fairly low-key: “I’ve asked to take a back seat on everything.”

“It’s another game, another opportunity to be out there,” Scott said in the video above. “The hoopla around it on the personal side is unwarranted, in my opinion, but I’ll accept it and I’m grateful for everybody that put it together. The focus is on the game.

“I wish I could give you some groundbreaking quote, but there really isn’t any. Again, I never expected to play this long. Every moment I’ve had to train with the guys and step out on the professional soccer field has been a joy. I haven’t taken that for granted. For me, it’s any other day.

“That there’s a celebration around me doing my job is a bit bizarre to me. I’m just doing what’s expected of me. It’s been 14 years, but for me, it’s just been focused on one day at a time.”