Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp, returning to his Chicago hometown to face his former Fire squad, says his team hopes some games away from CenturyLink Field helps get their attack back clicking again

Poor Harry Shipp can’t even get his own family to come see him play in his hometown.

Saturday’s road game in Chicago against the Fire marks the second time in as many years that midfielder Shipp will return there to play his former team. But while Shipp, who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forrest, Ill., will be playing in front of friends, the relatives will be AWOL.

“My sister’s graduating from Vanderbilt this weekend so my whole family is going to be out of town,” he said. “So, they’re not going to be there, but I have a whole bunch of friends that are coming.”

He’ll definitely have more friends in the stands than on the opposing bench. The Fire have turned over their team since Shipp last played for them as a talented homegrown back in 2015.

“It’s a very different team, players-wise, from when I was there,” he said. “So, there’s not a ton of personal connections. I was only with the staff for a couple of weeks.”

That staff, headed by coach Velijko Paunovic, traded Shipp to Montreal partway through training camp last year. The move devastated him much of the year and he only began feeling more comfortable when the Impact traded him to Seattle last January.

Paunovic, meanwhile, has transformed a Chicago squad among the league’s worst when he took over. The Fire, now 3-3-3 and unbeaten at home, feature star German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, forward Nemanja Nikolic as well as Juninho and Dax McCarty.

Shipp, meanwhile, is adapting to his role as more of a utility player for the Sounders after a handful of starts early on. His team is also trying to adapt to a more aggressive style of attack within the possession-oriented style preferred by coach Brian Schmetzer.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit to put teams away and score goals and kind of finish games,” he said. “But I think we’re tinkering. This week’s about figuring out how to put the guys in the best sport. Whether that’s me in them iddle or out wide, I’m just trying to get as much playing time as possible.”

And his team may be just as happy to be heading to Chicago as Shipp is. Too many visiting teams, he said, have started hanging back passively against the Sounders and waiting to burn them on counter-attacks. They hope that changes on the road.

“For us, we’re almost looking forward to going away from home,” he said. “Because, from a pride perspective teams at home in general aren’t just going to sit back and wait to counter. They want to try to play.”