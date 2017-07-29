The veteran coach was back for his second stint in Los Angeles, a year after he was fired in Seattle.

CARSON, Calif. — Plenty of emotion was expected for Sigi Schmid’s return to coaching and the two teams he’s spent the most time running didn’t disappoint on that front.

The Saturday night start of Schmid’s second stint with the Los Angeles Galaxy featured plenty of hard tackles, pushing, shoving and yelling in the early going. And by the second half of this eventual 0-0 draw, it began featuring some offense as well as both sides opened up and had plenty of near misses.

Ultimately, a pair of diving second-half stops by Sounders keeper Stefan Frei would help the visitors gain a valuable road point. But this was still a far cry from the dominant Sounders’ effort in a 3-0 victory at the StubHub Center back in April.

Instead, the crowd of 25,667 saw the Schmid-led home side hold off a Sounders squad that had welcomed back Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris from the U.S. Men’s National Team and its CONCACAF Gold Cup victory.

Schmid coached the Sounders from their Major League Soccer inception in 2009 until a year ago this month when he was fired with the team in last place. His assistant, Brian Schmetzer, replaced him and led the Sounders to their first MLS Cup title.

So, there was the whole mentor-pupil thing going along with the subplot of an ex-employee returning to wreak havoc against his former club. Schmid had previously coached the Galaxy from 1999 to 2004 — winning a championship in 2002 — and has created plenty of local buzz with his return to a team that hasn’t done much of anything this season.

But the Galaxy nearly pulled off the upset and would have had Frei not been at his best starting in the 64th minute. That’s when Giovani dos Santos redirected a cross at the goal mouth that a lunging Frei somehow knocked away before the ball crossed the line.

Then, about a minute later, Gyasi Zardes also got a shot off from inside the box that Frei got to by lunging to his right.

The Galaxy entered the match with 31 goals allowed in their first 20 games, the fourth worst mark in the league. So, it was somewhat of an improvement under Schmid to limit the Sounders to virtually zero chances the entire first half.

Still, it was tough to tell whether the scoreless game through 45 minutes was really the Galaxy’s doing, or simply lackluster play by the visitors. The Sounders couldn’t have been pleased with their performance against a Galaxy team mounting little attack and which seemed to content itself with knocking as many opposing players to the pitch as they could.

The Sounders’ best chance came late in the half when Dempsey nearly converted a bicycle kick from deep inside the box. But he didn’t get enough on the shot and it went straight into the arms of keeper Brian Rowe.

Things began deteriorating in the final 10 minutes of the half when first Jermaine Jones and then Jelle Van Damme took consecutive yellow cards for fouls on Nicolas Lodeiro and Clint Dempsey, respectively. The foul on Dempsey was an outright trip that could have been a red card had referee Armando Villareal detected a bit more malice in the act.

As things stood, the Sounders were already steaming over the previous hard tackle on Lodeiro by Jones. Cristian Roldan had stormed over to Jones to get in his face, starting a fracas that saw Gustav Svensson and Roman Torres charge into the fray, shoving and yelling before cooler heads prevailed.

The Sounders have been pushed around physically in recent games and coach Schmetzer has made it a point to his players that they have to do a better job of protecting their teammates.

The second half started off far better for the Sounders on attack. Will Bruin nearly scored about a minute in when he got by defender Daniel Steres deep in the box and nearly poked the ball past keeper Rowe.

But the shot bounded wide of the net.

A few minutes later, Roldan got free near the top of the box and delivered a blistering drive that also missed its target.