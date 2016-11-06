None of them should affect availability for any hypothetical conference final games.

Seven Sounders have been called into their respective national teams for the upcoming round of World Cup qualifying, but with a bye weekend preceding any hypothetical Western Conference series, none of them should affect playoff eligibility.

Rookie forward Jordan Morris was named to the U.S. national team roster ahead of its showdown against rival Mexico, and Panamanian defender Roman Torres and Trinidad & Tobago’s Joevin Jones will also play in upcoming CONCACAF qualifiers. Nicolas Lodeiro has been called up by Uruguay, Nelson Valdez by Paraguay and Oniel Fisher and Damion Lowe by Jamaica.

Should Seattle not cough up a 3-0 aggregate lead to FC Dallas on Sunday night at Toyota Stadium, it will take on the second-seeded Colorado Rapids in the conference finals later this month. Colorado eliminated Los Angeles via a penalty-kick shootout earlier on Sunday.