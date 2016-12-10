The Sounders are MLS Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. Needless to say, the Seattle sports world was jubilant.

Seattle and Toronto traded blows in the first 120 minutes of action in what was a scoreless slugfest. And while Toronto kept putting the heat on, heroics by goalkeeper Stefan Frei and stout defense held Toronto in check.

Fittingly, the Sounders’ improbable, brilliant season ended in storybook fashion. It boiled down to one kick in a sudden-death shootout, and Roman Torres lofted it past the line to conclude Seattle’s fairy tale of a season with an MLS Cup trophy.

Here’s what media members and fans had to say: