Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer will sit center back Roman Torres for Saturday's game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium so he can rest his hamstring following three games in eight days and a heavy schedule upcoming

Just when it appeared the Sounders were ready to put out a full back line once again, we get word that veteran defender Roman Torres will miss Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium in order to help him rest a hamstring that’s plagued him much of the season.

Torres is coming off a span where he played three matches in eight days for both the Sounders and the Panamanian national squad. He could have played Saturday against New York City FC, but coach Brian Schmetzer opted to rest the center back and use him in Wednesday’s upcoming home match versus Orlando.

“We’ve got another three games in eight days, so that’s six games in 16 days for him just coming back off a hamstring injury,” Schmetzer said. “So, I’m going to be a little conservative there. So, although we’re getting some people back, we’re still not 100 percent back to full health.”

Gustav Svensson will once again fill in at center back to start Saturday’s match.

The Sounders will still have a more complete lineup than they’ve put out in a while, with Brad Evans, Chad Marshall and Joevin Jones all available as defenders. Jordan Morris returns to the striker position up top, while Clint Dempsey is also back from national team duty.

Harry Shipp missed the last couple of games with a hip flexor problem, but will start in the midfield for Saturday’s game, televised nationally on ESPN.