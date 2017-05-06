Roman Torres provides a boost to a depleted Sounders backline by resuming his starting center back role for the first time in nearly a month. The Sounders play Toronto FC on Saturday in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final

As expected, the Sounders’ backline gets some relief on Saturday as Roman Torres returns to the starting lineup at center back for the first time in nearly a month. Torres, of course, came on for the final minutes of last wekend’s draw with New England playing up top as a forward.

The Sounders also catch a bit of a break as this Toronto FC lineup isn’t exactly at full strength. Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez failed to even make the trip. Both high-scoring forwards have expressed reluctance to play on turf and the Reds did just play a game last Wednesday, but this is still a major break for the Sounders. It had been thought that Jozy Altidore might also sit this game out, but the striker is in Toronto’s starting lineup.

For the Sounders, Brad Evans is also back in uniform and on the bench to start the game. It’s the first time Evans has made the 18-man game roster this season.

Jordy Delem is once again in at right back, with Oniel Fisher still out with his hamstring issue. Tony Alfaro is back on the bench as Gustav Svensson partners at center back with Torres.

As discussed Friday, Chad Marshall is nearly ready to play after being out the past few weeks with back issues. But the team is holding Marshall out for now, reluctant to risk losing him longer term by rushing him back too quickly.

This game, as it is a title rematch, is being televised on ESPN, so kickoff should occur about 12:10 PT or so. Fans appear to be taking their time getting here as most of CenturyLink Field remains empty.

SOUNDERS

(2-3-4)

GK Stefan Frei

CB Roman Torres

CB Gustav Svensson

RB Jordy Delem

LB Joevin Jones

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Jordan Morris

FW Clint Dempsey

FW Will Bruin